Pico-ITX board comes with i.MX8M Plus processor, dual MIPI CSI and PoE support

May 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 100 views

Estone Technology just launched an embedded board based on the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor along with a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit. Some of the features found include a RJ45 port and an onboard voice DSP. 

The EMB-2239 is another single board computer integrating this quad-core NXP processor similarly to the eDM-SBC-iMX8MP from DATA MODUL recently covered. The GC7000 graphic controller supports OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, OpenCL 1.2 and Vulkan.

  • i.MX8M PlusQuad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz); 512KB L2; ISP; 1x Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); 2.3 TOPs NPU


i.MX8M Plus block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The announcement page states that the EMB-2230 has a “built-in smart codec with dual-core DSP that runs algorithms for voice control, omni-directional spatial, noise suppression, and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC).”

Additionally, the SBC is equipped with two MIPI CSI camera ports with two image signal processor channels (ISPs). 


EMB-2239 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

For software support, the company will provide support for Yocto Embedded Linux, Amazon AVS (Alexa Voice Service) Device SDK, Sensor TrulyHandsfree Wake Word Engine, Android 10 and Debian Linux. See the EMB-2239 Wiki page for current software support.

   
EMB-2239 SBC
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the EMB-2239 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • (Up to 4GB) LPDDR4 @3200MHz 
    • 1x MicroSD slot
    • 265K EEPROM
    • Onboard iNAND Flash (16GB default)
  • Display:
    • 1x MIPI 4-lane DSI (up to 1920×1200 @60Hz)
    • 1x Dual channel LVDS (up to 1920×1200 @60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 1x Mono Class D speaker @2W (4Ω)
    • 2x HP out header, amplified speaker out @3W (4Ω)
    • 8-channel digital audio I/O (via 24-pin expansion header)
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI-2 (1x camera up to [email protected] / 4kp45 or 2x up to 1080p80)
    • 2x ISP (up to 375 Mpixel/s)
  • Expansion:
    • PCIe x1 
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN Port w/ PoE (optional add-on board) 
    • RGMII (2nd via pin header)
    • Wi-Fi/BL module (AP6255/56), 802.11 b/g/n/ac + BL5.0
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 or 1x USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 2x USB 2.0 header
    • 1x USB 3.0 Type C OTG
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/RS-485/CAN
    • 2x GPIOs (via terminal block)
    • 2x I2C (TP and MIPI CSI)
    • 40-pin header w/ PoE power
    • Up to 8-channel digital audio inputs or GPIOs 
  • Other Features:
    • Dual digital MEMs mic header (via CS47L24 w/ dual DSP)
    • Omni-directional spatial 8-channel digital audio/DMIC inputs (via 40-pin expansion header)
    • WDT
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via pin header or PoE via RJ45) 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 72mm

Further information

Estone Technology didn’t reveal pricing information. Refer to the EMB-2239 product page for more details.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

