Pico-ITX board comes with i.MX8M Plus processor, dual MIPI CSI and PoE support

Pico-ITX board comes with i.MX8M Plus processor, dual MIPI CSI and PoE supportMay 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza
Estone Technology just launched an embedded board based on the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor along with a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit. Some of the features found include a RJ45 port and an onboard voice DSP.
The EMB-2239 is another single board computer integrating this quad-core NXP processor similarly to the eDM-SBC-iMX8MP from DATA MODUL recently covered. The GC7000 graphic controller supports OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, OpenCL 1.2 and Vulkan.
- i.MX8M Plus — Quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz); 512KB L2; ISP; 1x Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); 2.3 TOPs NPU