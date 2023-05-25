Pico-ITX board comes with i.MX8M Plus processor, dual MIPI CSI and PoE support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Estone Technology just launched an embedded board based on the NXP i.MX8M Plus processor along with a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit. Some of the features found include a RJ45 port and an onboard voice DSP.

The EMB-2239 is another single board computer integrating this quad-core NXP processor similarly to the eDM-SBC-iMX8MP from DATA MODUL recently covered. The GC7000 graphic controller supports OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, OpenCL 1.2 and Vulkan.

