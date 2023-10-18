Pickup is a small and customizable environmental data logger

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Kickstarter recently showcased Pickup, a compact and rugged data logger designed for a wide range of applications. This user-friendly device is equipped with multiple sensors and uses standard web protocols for communication.

The product page indicates that Pickup simplifies data recording from built-in and plug-in sensors, seamlessly integrating the collected data into the Pickup web app’s graphical dashboard, spreadsheets, or custom software.

Additionally, users can customize the device to meet specific data collection and monitoring requirements through simple rules, HTTPS calls, MQTT, and a user-friendly scripting language