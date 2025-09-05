Pi Zero 2 W AV-USB board adds USB hub, audio, and video output

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A new add-on board for the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W called the AV-USB has been introduced as an all-in-one expansion solution. It eliminates the need for separate USB hubs or sound cards by integrating multiple interfaces onto a single compact board.

The AV-USB provides three full-size USB-A ports via an onboard hub, along with a PCM5102-based stereo analog audio interface over I2S. Audio and composite video are routed through a 3.5 mm TRRS jack, restoring analog video output that on the Pi Zero 2 W was moved to a small test pad, making it easier to connect displays without soldering.

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Pi Zero 2 W AV-USB

(click images to enlarge)

The board mounts directly to the Pi Zero 2 W using pogo pins and nylon standoffs, avoiding the need for soldering. It is compatible whether the Pi has a 40-pin header installed or not, though trimming or soldering adjustments are recommended for a reliable connection.





Pi Zero 2 W AV-USB + Raspberry Pi Zero 2

(click images to enlarge)

As described on the Retrocution blog, assembly involves aligning the AV-USB with the Pi Zero 2 W and securing the included standoffs and screws. Once installed, the USB hub and composite video output work automatically.

The audio output requires enabling the PCM5102 DAC in the Raspberry Pi OS configuration by editing /boot/config.txt and applying the dtoverlay=hifiberry-dac . A simple ALSA configuration file is also required to route sound, after which the board appears as a standard audio device.

Further Information

The Pi Zero 2 W AV-USB board is available now for $19.99, including all necessary mounting hardware.