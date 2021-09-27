Gardening micro-HAT starts at $28

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Anavi’s open-spec, $28 to $46 “Gardening uHAT” for the Raspberry Pi ships with soil moisture sensors and optional light, temperature/humidity, and waterproof temperature sensors.



Anavi Technology, which has released Raspberry Pi HATs such as the Anavi Infrared pHAT, has gone to Crowd Supply to crowdfund a Gardening uHAT for monitoring plant growth. Other entries in this category include SwitchDoc Labs’ Smart Garden System and Upsilon’s aquaponics and hydroponics focused BioControle, among others.







Gardening uHAT (left) and with Raspberry Pi and sensors

Like the similarly open-spec Anavi Infrared pHAT, the 65 x 30mm Gardening uHAT is a Raspberry Pi Zero sized Micro-HAT (uHAT), a form factor that Raspberry Pi previously referred to as a pHAT. The Gardening uHAT is available with 2x capacitive soil moisture sensors in a $28 Starter Kit. For $38, Anavi’s Advanced Kit adds I2C-based light and temperature/humidity sensors, and for $46, the Developer Kit also adds a waterproof DS18B20 temperature sensor and USB-to-serial debug cable. Shipments are due Feb. 11, 2022.

Standard features include UART pins, LEDs, a Microchip MCP3002 analog-to-digital converter (ADC), and GPIO pins for controlling irrigation systems and peripherals. There is also support for a barometric pressure sensor, and with proper software integration developers can add other I2C sensors and devices. The board works with any Raspberry Pi with 40-pin GPIO with no soldering required.







Developer Kit version all plugged in (left) and packaged

The OSHWA-certified board, which we saw on CNXSoft , ships with KiCad schematics plus PCB layout, BoM, and Gerber files. There is a GitHub page with documentation and open source examples written in C and Python.



Further information

The Gardening uHAT is available on Crowd Supply through Oct. 28 starting at $28, with shipments due Feb. 11, 2022. Shipping is free to the US and $12 elsewhere. More information may be found on Anavi Technology’s Crowd Supply and GitHub pages.

