Photonicat 2 Portable ARM Computer with 5G, NVMe, and 24-Hour Battery Life

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Kickstarter recently featured the Photonicat 2, a portable ARM-based computer aimed at travelers, vehicle setups, and homelab users needing reliable connectivity and long runtime. Building on the original Photonicat launched two years ago, the new model delivers higher performance, extended battery life, and added flexibility while staying fully open-source.

Photonicat 2 is built around the Rockchip RK3576 8-core processor, delivering up to three times the performance of its predecessor. It supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 128 GB of onboard eMMC storage, with expansion available through a 2230 NVMe slot and a B-Key slot for 4G/5G modules.

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Photonicat 2 Peripherals

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Dual Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI with 4K60 output, USB-3, USB-C, and microSD are included in its 154 × 78 × 32 mm chassis. Wireless connectivity covers dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networking, with an internal antenna and support for up to four external antennas.

The system integrates a 24-hour battery built from four 18650 cells and supports bi-directional USB-C PD charging at 30 W. An LCD panel on the front provides real-time statistics such as bandwidth usage, battery status, ping times, CPU temperature, and customizable fields using JSON. A multifunction button controls power and screen navigation.



Photonicat 2

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According to the product page, the Photonicat 2 runs a mainline Linux 6.12+ kernel with support for Debian and OpenWrt, while Android builds will also be available. Additionally, it supports KVM virtualization and is designed to operate as a mobile router, a standalone computer, or a UPS for network devices.

Further information

Available rewards for early backers include a range of configurations. The entry-level Photonicat 2 PCBA with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, and battery kit is priced at about $98. A complete Photonicat 2 Mobile unit without a 4G/5G module is offered at around $131.

For those requiring more memory, the PCBA version with 16 GB LPDDR5 and 128 GB eMMC is available for about $151. The flagship reward, the Photonicat 2 5G Global, integrates a Quectel RM520N-GL 5G module and NFA765 Wi-Fi 6 module, priced at approximately $393. All reward tiers are expected to ship worldwide in November 2025.