Particle Launches Tachyon SBC with AI accelerator and 5G Connectivity

Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.

Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 SoC, the Tachyon includes an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU, an Adreno 643 GPU, and a Hexagon 770 DSP with an AI accelerator capable of delivering 12 TOPS. It supports 4K displays, high-resolution video from two cameras, and AI/ML models for object detection, sound classification, and language processing.