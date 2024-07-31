All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Particle Launches Tachyon SBC with AI accelerator and 5G Connectivity

Jul 30, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 104 views

Particle introduced the Tachyon on Kickstarter today, a 5G-connected single-board computer designed to embed intelligence into various devices. This credit card-sized computer features a Qualcomm Snapdragon System on Module and an AI accelerator, combining advanced edge computing capabilities with Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT infrastructure.

Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 SoC, the Tachyon includes an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU, an Adreno 643 GPU, and a Hexagon 770 DSP with an AI accelerator capable of delivering 12 TOPS. It supports 4K displays, high-resolution video from two cameras, and AI/ML models for object detection, sound classification, and language processing.

QCM6490 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Tachyon includes 5G connectivity for speeds up to 2.5Gbs, LTE fallback, and an integrated custom cellular antenna. It also offers Wi-Fi 6E for network connectivity. Dual USB-C connectors, including one with Display Port Alt Mode, provide flexibility for connecting monitors, USB hubs, and other peripherals. Tachyon supports a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin connector, cameras, displays, and PCIe peripherals, making it suitable for various applications.

Terminal block connector & PCIe M.2 HAT
(click image to enlarge)

Running on Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, the system provides a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of software. For headless applications, a headless Ubuntu build with A/B partition support is available. Advanced users can opt for Yocto or other Linux distributions, as the chipset supports multiple operating systems, including Android 13 and Windows 11.

 

Particle’s edge-to-cloud IoT platform offers device management, OTA updates, connectivity management, and data automation. This platform is available for up to 100 devices per account, with a low data rate cellular plan included. Features include remote access, remote control, security configuration, monitoring, alerting, and file transfer.

Tachyon comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

Applicable in various fields, including IoT and robotics, edge AI, and hobbyist computing, the system can handle sensor data, video and audio processing, and AI assistant functionalities. For hobbyists, it supports media hosting, portable gaming, and home lab setups, offering processing power and connectivity for heavier workloads and portability.

Tachyon SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

As of the publication date, the campaign has raised $76,872, surpassing its $10,000 goal. The Super Early Bird price for the Tachyon SBC is $149, while the Early Bird price is $199. Additional options and details can be found on the Kickstarter campaign page.

