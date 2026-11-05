Panther Lake joins AAEON’s Pico-ITX SBC lineup

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Measuring just 100 × 72mm, the PICO-PTH4 is described by AAEON as the world’s first Pico-ITX SBC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors (Panther Lake). The board supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, PCIe 5.0 NVMe storage, dual 2.5GbE, and Ubuntu, with up to 180 TOPS of combined AI performance.

The PICO-PTH4 is available with four Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor options, each rated at 25W. These range from eight-core configurations with integrated Intel Graphics to the 16-core Core Ultra X7 358H, which includes Intel Arc B390 graphics and a dedicated NPU.

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PICO-PTH4 block diagram

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Memory consists of onboard LPDDR5X operating at up to 7,467 MT/s, with configurations supporting up to 32GB of non-ECC system memory. The board also includes integrated Intel graphics, with an HDMI 2.1 output supporting resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 at 60Hz.

For storage and expansion, the PICO-PTH4 provides an M.2 2280 M-Key socket with PCIe 5.0 x4 connectivity for NVMe SSDs. An additional PCIe 3.0 x4 interface is available through an FPC connector, while an M.2 2230 E-Key slot offers PCIe 4.0 x1 and USB 2.0 signals for optional wireless modules.



PICO-PTH4 top view

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Unlike some earlier AAEON Pico-ITX boards, the PICO-PTH4 does not include a SATA interface, relying instead on its NVMe and PCIe expansion connections.

Networking consists of two Intel I226 2.5GbE controllers connected to RJ45 ports, with PXE boot support available on one interface. External USB connectivity includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, while another two USB 2.0 ports are available through an internal header.



PICO-PTH4 side view

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Additional industrial interfaces include two configurable RS-232/422/485 serial ports, 4-bit GPIO, and a five-pin header supporting SMBus, I2C, or timed GPIO functions. The serial interfaces are exposed through an internal 20-pin header, with some electrical options determined by the board configuration.



PICO-PTH4 bottom view

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The PICO-PTH4 also includes a four-pin smart fan connector, front-panel connections for power and reset buttons, status LEDs, and a buzzer. System management features include a watchdog timer, Wake-on-LAN, UEFI firmware, and TPM 2.0 security.

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Power is supplied through a 12V DC input, with a two-pin Phoenix connector fitted as standard and a lockable DC jack offered as an alternative. AAEON specifies typical power consumption of approximately 54.7W and maximum consumption of 79.8W for a configuration using the Core Ultra X7 358H and 32GB of memory.

Software support includes Windows 11 and Ubuntu. AAEON’s current datasheet specifically lists Ubuntu 26.04 with Linux kernel 7.0.0-14.

Specifications listed for the PICO-PTH4 include:

Memory: Up to 32GB onboard LPDDR5X-7467 Non-ECC

Storage: 1x M.2 2280 M-Key, PCIe 5.0 x4 for NVMe SSD

Expansion: 1x M.2 2230 E-Key, PCIe 4.0 x1 + USB 2.0 1x FPC connector, PCIe 3.0 x4

Networking: 2x 2.5GbE RJ45, Intel I226 PXE support on one port

Display: 1x HDMI 2.1, up to 4K60

USB: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x USB 2.0 via internal header

Industrial I/O: 2x RS-232/422/485 4-bit GPIO SMBus/I2C or timed GPIO

Other: TPM 2.0 Watchdog timer Wake-on-LAN 4-pin smart fan connector Front-panel header

Power: 12V DC input 2-pin Phoenix connector or optional lockable DC jack AT/ATX support

Mechanical: Pico-ITX, 100 × 72mm

Operating temperature: -20°C to +70°C



Further Information

The PICO-PTH4 is now in mass production and available through AAEON’s official eShop, with prices starting at $1,288 for the Core Ultra 5 325 configuration. The Core Ultra 7 355 and Core Ultra X7 358H versions are listed at $1,456 and $3,065, respectively.

All three configurations are currently marked as in stock, while pricing for the Core Ultra 5 338H version has not been listed.