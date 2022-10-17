All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Ox64 SBC powered by dual RISC-V processors

Oct 17, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 644 views

Pine64 announced a few days ago their latest SBC based on a dual-core RISC-V processor. The compact Ox64 is enabled with Wi-Fi 4.0, Zigbee  BL5.0 in addition to an AI accelerator and up to 64MB PSRAM.

The Pine64 mentions that the Bouffalo Lab BL808 System-on-Chip (SoC) integrates the Alibaba T-head C909 64-bit RISC-V core (up to 480) and the Alibaba T-head E907 32-bit RISC-V core (up to 320MHz). The SoC also features the BLAI-100 which is an AI NPU used for video/audio detection, recognition, etc. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Bouffalo Lab BL808 SoC block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The networking interface provides support for Zigbee IEEE 802.15.4 Zigbee, Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The Ox64 Will be available in two models according to the Pine64 announcement. One model will come with up to 128Mb of flash storage and a microSD card reader. Similarly, the other model will be equipped with up to 16Mb of storage but without the SD card support.   


Ox64 SBC pin assignment
(click image to enlarge)

This SBC can be powered by a USB 2.0 port (5V/0.5A); on the other side, “the USB type-C port features OTG and MIPI CSI for the camera module as well as an audio out/in interface.”

The castellated pins give access to 26 GPIO pins such as SPI, I2C, UART and possible I2S along with GMII expansion. 

      
Ox64 SBC
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, the company mentioned they will soon upload support for RTOS SDK to their official Ox64 Wiki located here.

Regarding Linux support, the company mentioned the following, “Getting Linux to run on the Ox64 will be a community endeavor, but with good documentation and additional external resources we expect to see initial support for the board surface soon. I should also mention that development boards have already shipped to a select group of developers, some of whom are interested in Linux and others in RTOS.”

Ox64 announcement
Further information

The Ox64 variant with MicroSD card slot targets Linux applications and it will cost around ~$8. The Ox64 variant without MicroSD card support is geared to RTOS development and it will cost around ~$6. For more information, refer to the Pine64 announcement and the Pine64 Discord.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...