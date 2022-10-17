Ox64 SBC powered by dual RISC-V processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pine64 announced a few days ago their latest SBC based on a dual-core RISC-V processor. The compact Ox64 is enabled with Wi-Fi 4.0, Zigbee BL5.0 in addition to an AI accelerator and up to 64MB PSRAM.

The Pine64 mentions that the Bouffalo Lab BL808 System-on-Chip (SoC) integrates the Alibaba T-head C909 64-bit RISC-V core (up to 480) and the Alibaba T-head E907 32-bit RISC-V core (up to 320MHz). The SoC also features the BLAI-100 which is an AI NPU used for video/audio detection, recognition, etc.