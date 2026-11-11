OSM dev board supports NXP i.MX and Qualcomm IQ615 SoCs

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Tria Technologies has unveiled its OSM-SB-EP5, a 146 × 102mm development platform supporting Open Standard Module (OSM) Size-S, Size-M, and Size-L modules. The carrier board combines dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, MIPI camera and display interfaces ti intended for industrial IoT, edge AI, robotics, and embedded vision development.

Introduced at electronica 2026, the OSM-SB-EP5 follows the OSM 1.2 specification and provides a common hardware platform for evaluating different processor modules before developing application-specific carrier boards. Its design also accommodates OSM modules with components mounted on both sides.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The platform supports several processor configurations, including NXP’s i.MX 93, i.MX 8M Plus, and i.MX 95 families, along with Qualcomm’s IQ615. Processor configurations listed in the datasheet include:

NXP i.MX 95: Six Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz, integrated NPU, GPU, VPU, and ISP, with 8GB LPDDR5 and 32GB or 64GB eMMC.

Six Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz, integrated NPU, GPU, VPU, and ISP, with 8GB LPDDR5 and 32GB or 64GB eMMC. NXP i.MX 8M Plus: Quad-core Cortex-A53 processor at 1.6GHz with NPU, VPU, ISP, and HiFi4 DSP, paired with 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC.

Quad-core Cortex-A53 processor at 1.6GHz with NPU, VPU, ISP, and HiFi4 DSP, paired with 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC. Qualcomm IQ615: Two Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55 cores, with 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4, 16GB or 64GB eMMC, and TPM 2.0.

Two Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55 cores, with 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4, 16GB or 64GB eMMC, and TPM 2.0. NXP i.MX 93: Dual-core processor at 1.7GHz with integrated NPU, 2GB LPDDR4, and 16GB eMMC.

For networking, the carrier board provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports through RJ45 connectors and an additional 1000BASE-T1 Single Pair Ethernet interface. Expansion options include an M.2 Key-E socket supporting PCIe x1, SDIO, USB 2.0, I²C, and UART, alongside a mikroBUS socket for additional peripheral modules.

The board also provides two CAN interfaces, four UART connections including RS-232 and RS-485, two SPI buses, two I²C buses, 24 GPIO signals, two ADC channels, and five PWM outputs.

Display connectivity includes single- or dual-channel LVDS through a JILI30 connector and MIPI-DSI through a 30-pin FFC connector. Two MIPI CSI camera interfaces are supported, with a third available as an option. Audio support is provided through two I²S interfaces with DA7212 and TAS2505 codecs.



TRIA OSM-SB-EP5

(click image to enlarge)

USB connectivity includes a USB 3.0 Type-C interface supporting DisplayPort Alternate Mode when supported by the installed OSM module, USB 2.0 Type-A, and a separate USB 2.0 OTG Type-C connection. Additional features include a USB-to-serial console interface, JTAG debugging, Quad-SPI NOR flash, a microSD slot, and an RTC battery socket.

The OSM-SB-EP5 measures 146 × 102mm and accepts a nominal 12V to 24V DC input. Tria’s online specifications list an operating temperature range of -25°C to +85°C, with industrial-temperature processor modules available for selected configurations.

The platform is intended for industrial IoT, edge AI, robotics, and embedded vision development. Engineers can use it for hardware evaluation, software bring-up, and prototype validation before moving to a custom carrier board.

Further Information

Tria Technologies announced the OSM-SB-EP5 on November 11, 2026, and states that the platform is now available. The processor configurations listed in the datasheet are engineering samples offered on request in OEM quantities. Pricing has not been disclosed.