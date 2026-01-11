Orbbec Gemini 305 pairs close-range stereo vision with low latency

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Orbbec announced two new stereo 3D cameras at CES 2026: the wrist-mounted Gemini 305 and the rugged Gemini 345Lg for outdoor and harsh-environment robotics. The company also confirmed platform-level compatibility across its Gemini lineup with NVIDIA Jetson Thor.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

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Gemini 305

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Orbbec specifies sub-millimeter depth accuracy at short working distances, with a depth field of view of 88° × 65° and a color field of view of 94° × 68°.

The camera supports independent configuration of depth and color resolutions, allowing applications to balance perception requirements and data throughput.



Gemini 305 & 305g Rear View

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The Gemini 305 streams synchronized depth and color data at resolutions up to 1280 × 800 and frame rates of up to 60 fps, with reported end-to-end latency as low as 60 ms. Multi-camera synchronization is supported through both hardware and software mechanisms, and external trigger input is available for coordinated capture.

For applications requiring more robust cabling and signal integrity, Orbbec also introduced the Gemini 305g variant, which replaces USB connectivity with GMSL2 and FAKRA interfaces for improved reliability in high-vibration or electrically noisy environments.

The Gemini 345Lg is a rugged stereo vision camera designed for outdoor robotics and industrial use. It features an IP67-rated enclosure and supports operating temperatures from −20°C to 65°C.

Like the 305g, the Gemini 345Lg uses GMSL2 with FAKRA connectors to support long cable runs and high-bandwidth data transmission in mobile robotic systems. Orbbec demonstrated multi-camera operation with up to eight Gemini 345Lg units synchronized to a single host system.



Gemini 345Lg System Framework Diagram

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In addition to the new hardware, Orbbec announced full system-level validation of its Gemini 330 series stereo cameras with NVIDIA Jetson Thor.

According to the company, the validation enables high-speed sensor processing and synchronized multi-camera pipelines when deployed on Jetson Thor-based systems.



Gemini 345Lg

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Orbbec also confirmed compatibility between its Gemini 335Lg stereo camera and NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge, supporting high-bandwidth, low-latency transport of stereo vision data in advanced robotic architectures.

Specifications listed for the Orbbec Gemini 305 include:

Use environment:

Indoor & outdoor

Technology:

Stereo vision

Baseline:

18 mm

Operating range:

4–100 cm

Ideal working range:

7–50 cm

Depth accuracy:

≤ 1% (1280 × 800 @ 50 cm, 90% × 90% ROI)

Depth resolution & frame rate:

Up to 1280 × 800 @ 30 fps 848 × 530 @ 60 fps

Depth field of view:

88° × 65° ± 3° (1280 × 800 @ 20 cm)

Depth filter:

IR-cut

Sensor type:

Stereo color, global shutter

Color resolution & frame rate:

Up to 1280 × 800 @ 60 fps

Color field of view:

94° × 68° ± 3°

Depth processing:

Orbbec MX6800 ASIC

Data connection:

USB 3.0 (recommended), USB 2.0

Interface:

USB Type-C

Power consumption:

≤ 2.0 W (average)

Power supply:

5 V DC, ≥700 mA

Operating temperature:

−10°C to 45°C (128 disparity search range) −10°C to 40°C (256 disparity search range)



Specifications listed for the Orbbec Gemini 345Lg include:

Use environment:

Indoor & outdoor

Technology:

Active & passive stereo vision

Baseline:

88 mm

LDM wavelength:

850 ± 6 nm

Operating range:

Wide mode: 0.19–10 m Standard mode: 0.22–10 m

Ideal working range:

0.3–6 m

Minimum depth distance:

Mini-Z wide: 0.19 m Standard: 0.22 m

Depth accuracy:

Wide mode: TBC Standard mode: ±3% (3 m, 90% × 90% ROI) ±6% (6 m, 80% × 80% ROI)

Temporal precision:

Wide mode: TBC Standard mode: 0.6% @ 3 m

Spatial precision:

Wide mode: TBC Standard mode: ≤1.2% (1280 × 960 @ 3 m, 90% × 90% ROI) ≤3% (1280 × 960 @ 6 m, 80% × 80% ROI)

Fill rate:

≥99% (1 m, 90% × 90% ROI)

Depth resolution & frame rate:

Up to 1280 × 960 @ 30 fps

Depth field of view:

Wide mode: 104° × 87° ± 3° @ 2 m Standard mode: 91° × 78° ± 3° @ 2 m

Depth filter:

All-pass

Sensor type:

IR: global shutter Color: rolling shutter

RGBM resolution & frame rate:

Up to 1920 × 1080 @ 30 fps

RGB module field of view:

Aspect ratio 16:9: 137° × 71° ± 3° Aspect ratio 4:3: 96° × 71° ± 3°

IMU:

6-DoF

Depth processing:

Orbbec MX6800 ASIC

Data connection:

GMSL2, USB 3.0

Interface:

FAKRA (C-code) USB-C



Further Information

Orbbec has not disclosed pricing in its official announcement, but product pages for the Gemini 305 and Gemini 345Lg are already available.