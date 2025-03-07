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OrangePi RV2: A Cost-Effective RISC-V Board with M.2 2280 Slot and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Mar 7, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 980 views

OrangePi has launched another RISC-V development board following the release of the Orange Pi RV in 2024. This new SBC, OrangePi RV2, is powered by the Ky X1 octa-core RISC-V AI CPU, delivering 2TOPS of AI computing power for applications in machine learning, robotics, and embedded systems.

Unlike the original Orange Pi RV, which was based on the StarFive JH7110 processor, the OrangePi RV2 features the Ky X1 RISC-V AI CPU. However, there is no publicly available datasheet to verify its detailed specifications beyond what Orange Pi provides in its product documentation.

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According to the product page, this CPU delivers 40K+ DMIPS of general-purpose computing power, with each core exceeding 130% of the performance of ARM Cortex-A55 cores. With 2TOPS of AI compute in CPU mode, the OrangePi RV2 eliminates the need for a separate NPU, simplifying AI model deployment.

The board supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, offers dual M.2 PCIe slots for NVMe SSD expansion, and features Wi-Fi 5.0 + Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.


OrangePi RV2 Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

The board includes HDMI 2.0 output (1920×1440 @ 60Hz) and MIPI DSI for dual-screen support. For vision-based AI applications, it is equipped with two MIPI CSI camera interfaces. Networking capabilities feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, powered by the YT8531C-CA PHY chip.


OrangePi RV2 Side View
(click image to enlarge)

Storage options include an eMMC module ranging from 16GB to 128GB, SPI Flash (128Mb by default, with a 256Mb option), and a microSD card slot supporting SDIO 3.0. Additionally, two M.2 M-Key slots (PCIe 2.0 x2 lanes) are available for NVMe SSD expansion.

Another key improvement in the OrangePi RV2 is optimized power management, consuming only 80% of the power of an ARM Cortex-A55-based equivalent as noted by OrangePi.


OrangePi RV2 Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Regarding operating systems, the OrangePi RV2 runs Ubuntu 24.04, with optimizations for AI workloads and deep learning applications. The board is described as optimized for DeepSeek-R1 distillation models, allowing for local AI inferencing without relying on cloud computing, which can help reduce latency.

Specifications listed for the OrangePi RV2 include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4X (2GB/4GB/8GB optional)
  • Storage:
    • eMMC module (optional): 16GB / 32GB / 64GB / 128GB
    • SPI Flash: 128Mb (default), 256Mb optional
    • 2x M.2 M-Key PCIe 2.0 (2-lane) slots for NVMe SSD
    • MicroSD Card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5.0 + Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) via AP6256 module
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet (PHY Chip: YT8531C-CA)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 (supports up to 1920×1440 @ 60Hz)
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI
    • 3.5mm headphone jack (audio input/output)
    • HDMI audio output
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera interfaces
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.0 (host)
    • 1x USB 2.0 (host/device)
    • 1x USB 2.0 (4-pin header)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 26-pin expansion header supporting GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM
    • 3-pin debug serial port (3.3V level)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Boot button
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Power button
    • 2-pin RTC spare battery connector
  • Power:
    • Type-C 5V/5A DC input
    • 2-pin power connector (max 5V/1A output for peripherals like fans)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89 × 56 × 1.6 mm

Further information

According to OrangePi’s Twitter, the Orange Pi RV2 is priced at $30.00 for the 2GB RAM variant and $49.90 for the 8GB RAM version on AliExpress. The device is also listed on Amazon, though it is currently out of stock at the time of publication.

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