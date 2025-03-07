OrangePi RV2: A Cost-Effective RISC-V Board with M.2 2280 Slot and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

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OrangePi has launched another RISC-V development board following the release of the Orange Pi RV in 2024. This new SBC, OrangePi RV2, is powered by the Ky X1 octa-core RISC-V AI CPU, delivering 2TOPS of AI computing power for applications in machine learning, robotics, and embedded systems.

Unlike the original Orange Pi RV, which was based on the StarFive JH7110 processor, the OrangePi RV2 features the Ky X1 RISC-V AI CPU. However, there is no publicly available datasheet to verify its detailed specifications beyond what Orange Pi provides in its product documentation.

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According to the product page, this CPU delivers 40K+ DMIPS of general-purpose computing power, with each core exceeding 130% of the performance of ARM Cortex-A55 cores. With 2TOPS of AI compute in CPU mode, the OrangePi RV2 eliminates the need for a separate NPU, simplifying AI model deployment.

The board supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, offers dual M.2 PCIe slots for NVMe SSD expansion, and features Wi-Fi 5.0 + Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.