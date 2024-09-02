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OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

Sep 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 650 views

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The new Orange Pi board is equipped with the StarFive JH7110 processor, featuring a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit U74 running at 1GHz. This configuration is similar to other RISC-V boards, such as the Pine64 Star64, Milk-V Mars, VisionFive 2, and the recently launched Geniatech XPI-7110.

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JH7110 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The OrangePi RV supports a wide range of modern interfaces, including PCIe 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, MIPI-CSI, MIPI-DSI, and a 40-pin expansion interface. These features make it suitable for applications in smart home systems, industrial automation, video surveillance, power management, and traffic control.


OrangePi RV pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The hardware configuration offers options for 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM with a data rate of 2800MT/s. Storage capabilities are expanded with the inclusion of an M.2 NGFF PCIe slot and a MicroSD card slot, supporting capacities up to 1TB.

For connectivity, the board includes Wi-Fi 5.0 and Bluetooth 5.0, utilizing the AP6256 module via an SDIO2.0 interface, and a Gigabit Ethernet port with the YT8531C Ethernet transceiver. It also provides four USB 3.0 ports via a PCIe to USB 3.0 hub, facilitating high-speed data transfer.


OrangePi RV interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of multimedia, the OrangePi RV supports HDMI 2.0 for video output, with resolutions up to 4K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a dual-row 30-pin DSI interface and a 2-lane CSI interface for camera connectivity. Audio output is provided through a 3.5mm headphone jack, which supports stereo sound.

The board features various input and output options, including a 40-pin expansion interface that supports UART, I2C, and GPIOs. Power is supplied through a USB Type-C connector, rated at 5V and 4A, ensuring stable operation across different workloads.


OrangePi RV
(click image to enlarge)

The OrangePi RV is designed to run on the Linux operating system and may soon support Armbian and lightweight DietPi OS.

Specifications listed for the OrangePi RV include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI 2-Lane
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key 2280 slot
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.0
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button,
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Debug header
  • Power:
    • 5V/4A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 89 x 56mm
    • 54g

Further information

Currently, the OrangePi RV has a product page on Amazon, but it is listed as out of stock at the time of writing. For more information, visit the Orange Pi website.

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PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

2 responses to “OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface”

  1. sendx says:
    Sep. 6, 2024 at 5:27 am

    Considering usual software support from Orange , this is a dead product

    Reply
  2. chip says:
    Sep. 15, 2024 at 3:22 pm

    Distros published by boards vendors should be ignored anyway; they become unmaintained eventually and the board becomes obsolete if one relies on them. On the other hand, if the board uses documented or known chipsets, it can be supported by either official distros or dedicated ones such as Armbian and DietPi.
    Before buying anything, take a look at their site and forums.

    https://www.armbian.com/download/

    https://dietpi.com/#download

    Reply

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