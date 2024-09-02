OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The new Orange Pi board is equipped with the StarFive JH7110 processor, featuring a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit U74 running at 1GHz. This configuration is similar to other RISC-V boards, such as the Pine64 Star64, Milk-V Mars, VisionFive 2, and the recently launched Geniatech XPI-7110.