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OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

Nov 29, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 489 views

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

The OrangePi CM5 leverages the Rockchip RK3588S system-on-chip, manufactured using an 8nm LP process. This SoC combines an 8-core 64-bit processor with four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz.

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OrangePi CM5
(click image to enlarge)

Graphics processing is powered by an integrated ARM Mali-G610 GPU, which supports advanced 3D rendering and APIs such as OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2. For AI and machine learning applications, the module incorporates a built-in NPU delivering up to 6 TOPS of computational power, with support for hybrid computing formats like INT4, INT8, and INT16.

OrangePi CM5 base board bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The module supports LPDDR4 and LPDDR4x RAM configurations ranging from 2GB to 16GB and eMMC storage capacities of up to 256GB. It offers a variety of interfaces, including USB ports, MIPI lanes for camera and display connectivity, HDMI 2.1, PCIe, SATA, and general-purpose interfaces like I2C, UART, SPI, and CAN.

OrangePi CM5 base board top view
(click image to enlarge)

The compatible carrier board expands the module’s capabilities with three 100-pin connectors, MicroSD support, USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, and HDMI 2.1 for 8K@60Hz video output.

It also provides Ethernet ports for 1G and 2.5G networking, four MIPI camera connectors, and a 12-pin expansion port for UART, SPI, I2C, and GPIO interfaces.

Specifications listed for the OrangePi CM5 Base Board:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI 2.1
  • Camera:
    • 4x MIPI 2-lane
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5G(RTL8125BG)
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 12-pin FPC socket
    • 2x ADC inputs
    • 3-pin Debug port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • Fan connector, 4x Status LEDs
    • RTC
    • Power button, MaskROM key
    • Reset key, Remote IR receiver
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A DC (via USB type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 90 x 66 x 1.6mm
    • 57.5g

Further information

The OrangePi CM5 is priced at $70.00 for the 4GB RAM version, $90.00 for 8GB RAM, and $119.00 for 16GB RAM. The CM5 Base Board is available separately for $20.00 on AliExpress or $30.99 on Amazon.

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