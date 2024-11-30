OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

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The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

The OrangePi CM5 leverages the Rockchip RK3588S system-on-chip, manufactured using an 8nm LP process. This SoC combines an 8-core 64-bit processor with four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz.