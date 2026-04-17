Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

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The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

The A733 SoC combines two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with six Cortex-A55 cores, operating at up to 2.0 GHz. It also integrates an NPU rated at up to 3 TOPS (INT8), with support for mixed-precision workloads including INT16, FP16, and BF16. A Xuantie E902 RISC-V core is included for real-time tasks.

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Orange Pi Zero 3W top view

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Memory is provided via onboard LPDDR5, with configurations up to 16GB at 4800 MT/s. Storage options include onboard eMMC and UFS (both unpopulated by default), alongside a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB.



Orange Pi Zero 3W bottom view

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The board provides multiple display outputs, including Mini HDMI, MIPI-DSI, and DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB Type-C. Dual independent display output is supported, with resolutions up to 4K at 60 Hz depending on the interface.



Orange Pi Zero 3W pinout

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Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, with support for an external antenna. Expansion is available through a 40-pin header exposing GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, and PWM, along with a PCIe 3.0 single-lane FPC connector.



Orange Pi Zero 3W dimensions

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Additional interfaces include dual MIPI CSI camera connectors, a fan header, and USB Type-C power input rated at 5V/3A.

According to Orange Pi, software support includes Android, Debian, Ubuntu, and OpenHarmony, along with frameworks such as ONNX, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Caffe.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Zero 3W include:

SoC: Allwinner A733

CPU: 2× Cortex-A76 + 6× Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz)

GPU: PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1

NPU: Up to 3 TOPS (INT8)

Coprocessor: Xuantie E902 RISC-V

Memory: LPDDR5, up to 16GB

Storage: Optional eMMC Optional UFS MicroSD slot

Display Output: Mini HDMI MIPI-DSI USB-C (DP Alt Mode)

Camera: 2× MIPI CSI

Expansion: PCIe 3.0 x1 (FPC)

Networking: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

I/O Interfaces: 40-pin header (GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM)

Other: Fan header

Power: USB Type-C (5V / 3A)

Mechanical: 65 × 32 mm ~14g



Further Information

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is listed on AliExpress with prices ranging from about $83.99 (4GB) to $158.89 (12GB) at the time of writing. An Amazon listing exists but is currently unavailable.