Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm designApr 16, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 1,787 views
The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.
The A733 SoC combines two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with six Cortex-A55 cores, operating at up to 2.0 GHz. It also integrates an NPU rated at up to 3 TOPS (INT8), with support for mixed-precision workloads including INT16, FP16, and BF16. A Xuantie E902 RISC-V core is included for real-time tasks.
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Orange Pi Zero 3W top view
Memory is provided via onboard LPDDR5, with configurations up to 16GB at 4800 MT/s. Storage options include onboard eMMC and UFS (both unpopulated by default), alongside a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB.
Orange Pi Zero 3W bottom view
The board provides multiple display outputs, including Mini HDMI, MIPI-DSI, and DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB Type-C. Dual independent display output is supported, with resolutions up to 4K at 60 Hz depending on the interface.
Orange Pi Zero 3W pinout
Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, with support for an external antenna. Expansion is available through a 40-pin header exposing GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, and PWM, along with a PCIe 3.0 single-lane FPC connector.
Orange Pi Zero 3W dimensions
Additional interfaces include dual MIPI CSI camera connectors, a fan header, and USB Type-C power input rated at 5V/3A.
According to Orange Pi, software support includes Android, Debian, Ubuntu, and OpenHarmony, along with frameworks such as ONNX, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Caffe.
Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Zero 3W include:
- SoC:
- Allwinner A733
- CPU:
- 2× Cortex-A76 + 6× Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0 GHz)
- GPU:
- PowerVR BXM-4-64 MC1
- NPU:
- Up to 3 TOPS (INT8)
- Coprocessor:
- Xuantie E902 RISC-V
- Memory:
- LPDDR5, up to 16GB
- Storage:
- Optional eMMC
- Optional UFS
- MicroSD slot
- Display Output:
- Mini HDMI
- MIPI-DSI
- USB-C (DP Alt Mode)
- Camera:
- 2× MIPI CSI
- Expansion:
- PCIe 3.0 x1 (FPC)
- Networking:
- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
- I/O Interfaces:
- 40-pin header (GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM)
- Other:
- Fan header
- Power:
- USB Type-C (5V / 3A)
- Mechanical:
- 65 × 32 mm
- ~14g
Further Information
The Orange Pi Zero 3W is listed on AliExpress with prices ranging from about $83.99 (4GB) to $158.89 (12GB) at the time of writing. An Amazon listing exists but is currently unavailable.
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