Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The board uses the Loongson 2K3000 processor, which is designed for industrial control and terminal devices such as notebooks and cloud terminals. This processor is built on Loongson’s own LoongArch instruction set and integrates eight LA364E cores running at up to 2.5 GHz.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



It includes a second-generation GPGPU core (LG200) for graphics and AI tasks, hardware security modules for encryption and trusted computing, and supports video output up to 4K at 60 frames per second.