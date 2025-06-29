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Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

Jun 29, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 689 views

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The board uses the Loongson 2K3000 processor, which is designed for industrial control and terminal devices such as notebooks and cloud terminals. This processor is built on Loongson’s own LoongArch instruction set and integrates eight LA364E cores running at up to 2.5 GHz.

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It includes a second-generation GPGPU core (LG200) for graphics and AI tasks, hardware security modules for encryption and trusted computing, and supports video output up to 4K at 60 frames per second.


Orange Pi Nova Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

Features shown in the teaser include dual network ports with 2.5-gigabit Ethernet and 1-gigabit RJ45 connectors, multiple USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, and a USB Type-C port that can also provide power. Display and expansion options include an HDMI output, LCD and eDP connectors.


Orange Pi Nova Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Additional interfaces include UART headers, a 40-pin GPIO header, an RTC connector, MicroSD slot, audio output, PMBus connector, two six-pin CAN headers, a JTAG connector, a debug port, a fan connector, and a slot for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. An SSD NVMe slot is located on the underside of the board, and power can be supplied through a 12-volt DC connector or the adjacent USB Type-C port.

Further Information

The 2025 Loongson Product Release and User Conference, held at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, also introduced Loongson’s new 3C6000 server CPUs and detailed its ongoing work to expand processor performance across desktop, server, industrial control, and AI applications. Loongson highlighted its strategy to maintain control of its own instruction set through the LoongArch architecture and to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Companies at the event showcased a range of hardware based on Loongson chips, covering use cases such as servers, storage systems, industrial controllers, and security devices. Loongson’s roadmap includes further development of general-purpose CPUs, graphics processors, and AI-focused components, supported by an expanding Linux-based ecosystem.

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