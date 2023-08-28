All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Orange Pi introduces a new Rockchip based Computer Module

Aug 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views

Orange Pi launched today their latest computer module based on a 64-bit Rockchip RK3566 quad-core processor. The device is compatible with a baseboard which offers a GbE, 40x GPIOs, multiple USB ports and a M.2 slot for SATA or PCIe connectivity.

The embedded module measures about 55 x 40mm and features the same Rockchip System-on-Chip seen on the Orange Pi 3B covered earlier this month. 

  • RK3566 Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU; 0.8 TOPS@INT8 NPU

RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Orange Pi CM4 offers a range of configurations to choose from, including varying memory capacities of 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB LPDDR4/4x, as well as eMMC storage options of 8GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

Orange Pi Computer Module 4 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The module features a 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet transceiver for high-speed networking. It’s also equipped with an HDMI 2.0 interface supporting resolutions up to 4K@60fps, MIPI DSI display interfaces, an eDP and a MIPI CSI camera 4-lane interface.

Orange Pi Computer Module 4 baseboard
(click image to enlarge)

There is also a compatible low-cost baseboard with interfaces such as GbE, stacked USB ports, 3.5mm audio jack, 2x CSI 2-lanes, 1x MIPI LCD, 1x 30-pin eDP, 1x M.2 slot, 1x MicroSD card slot and a 40-pin GPIO expansion header (supports GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, PWM).

 
Orange Pi Computer Module 4 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

The Downloads section doesn’t list this specific device yet, but the company mentions that the Orange Pi Computer Module 4 will support a variety of operating systems, for example, Android, Ubuntu, Debian, OpenHarmony, Orange Pi OS, etc.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi Computer Module 4 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4/4x 
    • Up to 128GB On-board eMMC
    • Unpopulated SPI Flash
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x 2-lane MIPI DSI 
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI
    • 1x Embedded DisplayPort (eDP)
  • Audio:
    • Headphone jack audio input & output signals
  • Camera:
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI CSI camera interface
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5 + BT 5.0, BLE（20U5622）
    • 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet (YT8531C)
  • Expansion:
    • SATA3 or PCIe
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 3x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x MaskROM key
    • 1x RECOVERY key
    • 1x RESET key
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC input (via USB Type-C on baseboard)
    • PMU (RK309-5)
  • Mechanical:
    • 55 x 40mm (Orange Pi CM4)
    • 85x56mm (baseboard)
    • 2x 100-pin B2B connector
    • 1x 24-pin B2B connector

Further information

The compatible Orange Pi CM4 baseboard costs $11.99 and it can be ordered from Amazon. The Orange Pi CM4 with 1GB RAM/8GB eMMC starts at $25.99 while the most expensive variant includes $8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage and it’s priced at $52.99. Refer to the Orange Pi CM4 product page for more options. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

