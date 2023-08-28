Orange Pi introduces a new Rockchip based Computer Module

Orange Pi introduces a new Rockchip based Computer ModuleAug 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views
Orange Pi launched today their latest computer module based on a 64-bit Rockchip RK3566 quad-core processor. The device is compatible with a baseboard which offers a GbE, 40x GPIOs, multiple USB ports and a M.2 slot for SATA or PCIe connectivity.
The embedded module measures about 55 x 40mm and features the same Rockchip System-on-Chip seen on the Orange Pi 3B covered earlier this month.
- RK3566 — Quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); ARM Mali G52 2EE GPU; 0.8 TOPS@INT8 NPU