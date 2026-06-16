Orange Pi 6 debuts with CIX P1 SoC, dual 2.5GbE, and 45 TOPS AI compute

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Orange Pi has revealed new details for the Orange Pi 6, a compact single-board computer built around the CIX CD8180 processor, also known as the CIX P1. Compared with the previously previewed Orange Pi 6 Plus, the standard model uses a smaller 90 × 90 mm form factor with dual 2.5GbE networking, up to 24GB of LPDDR5 memory, and the same 45 TOPS total AI compute rating.

The CIX CD8180 integrates a 12-core 64-bit Arm CPU, a dedicated NPU, and an integrated GPU with support for 8K video decoding and hardware ray tracing. Orange Pi lists the board with up to 28.8 TOPS of NPU performance and up to 45 TOPS of total AI compute across the CPU, GPU, and NPU.

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OrangePi 6 top view

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According to SBCWiki, the CIX P1 includes four Cortex-A720 big cores, four Cortex-A720 medium cores, and four Cortex-A520 LITTLE cores.

The same source lists an Arm Immortalis-G720 MC10 GPU with Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0, and hardware ray-tracing support, and notes that CD8160 was an early production marking later standardized under the CD8180 designation.



OrangePi 6 bottom view

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Memory options include 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of 128-bit LPDDR5, with speeds listed at up to 6400MT/s. For storage, the board provides two M.2 Key-M 2280 slots for NVMe SSDs over PCIe 4.0 x4, along with 64Mbit SPI flash and a MicroSD card slot.

Networking includes dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports and an M.2 Key-E socket for an optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 module.



OrangePi 6 side view

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Display connectivity includes DP 1.4 with support for up to 4K at 120Hz, HDMI 2.0 with 4K at 60Hz through a PS185 bridge chip, eDP with 4K at 60Hz support, and DisplayPort output through the two full-function USB Type-C ports. The board also includes two 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera interfaces.



OrangePi 6 pinout

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Other I/O includes two USB 3.0 host ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two full-function Type-C 3.0 ports, and a reserved USB 2.0 9-pin header. Expansion is available through a 40-pin header exposing GPIO, UART, I2C, SPI, and PWM interfaces.

Additional onboard features include a PWM fan header, RTC header, UART debug serial port, power, reset, and boot buttons, plus power and system status LEDs.



OrangePi 6 dimensions

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Orange Pi lists software support for OpenHarmony, Debian, Ubuntu, Android, Windows, and ROS 2. Canonical has also published an Ubuntu Concept image for the CIX P1 platform, based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS with a Linux 7.0 kernel derived from CIX’s open-source release.

The image is described as a developer-focused preview rather than a production-ready release, and Canonical lists several tested CIX P1 systems, including the Orange Pi 6 Plus, Radxa Orion O6/O6N, Minisforum MS-R1, and MetaComputing AI PC.

Specifications listed for the Orange Pi 6 include:

CPU: CIX CD8180/CIX P1 SoC, 12-core 64-bit processor

Memory/Storage: LPDDR5 memory in 8GB, 16GB, and 24GB configurations 128-bit memory bus with speeds up to 6400MT/s SPI Flash (64 Mbit) 2× M.2 Key-M (2280) slots for NVMe SSDs over PCIe 4.0 x4 MicroSD card slot

Display: 1× DP 1.4 (up to 4K @ 120 Hz) 2× Type-C DP outputs 1× HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K @ 60 Hz, PS185 bridge chip) 1× eDP (up to 4K @ 60 Hz)

Camera: 2× 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera interfaces

Connectivity: 2× 2.5GbE Ethernet ports M.2 Key-E slot for optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 module

I/O Interfaces: 40-pin expansion header (GPIO, UART, I²C, SPI, PWM) 1× fan connector with PWM control RTC header UART debug serial port

Audio: 3.5 mm headphone jack (audio input/output) Analog microphone input 2× speaker outputs

USB: 2× USB 3.0 Host ports 2× USB 2.0 ports 2× Type-C 3.0 full-function ports USB 2.0 9-pin header

Other Features: Power and system status LED indicators Power, BOOT, and RESET buttons

Power: Dual Type-C PD 20 V input Compatible with 65 W and 100 W power adapters

Mechanical: 90 × 90 mm 106 g



Further Information

Orange Pi has not announced pricing or availability details for the Orange Pi 6, although the product page is already live.