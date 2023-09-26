All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
OpenMV CAM RT1062 board for Machine Vision with MicroPython

Sep 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views

This month, OpenMV announced that they are introducing a new embedded platform for computer vision applications based on a i.MX RT1060 processor from NXP Semiconductors. The device also includes an accelerometer and a LiPo connector for portability.

According to the product announcement, OpenMV will initially launch 2500 units, but they will launch more later. As mentioned earlier, the OpenMV Cam RT1062 is powered by the following NXP processor: 

  • i.MX RT 1060ARM 32-bit Cortex-M7 CPU (up to 600MHz, 1284 DMIPS); w/ Double Precision FPU; 32MBs SDRAM + 1MB of SRAM, 16 MB of program/storage flash

i.MX RT 1060 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Some of the I/O interfaces are the high-speed USB-C (480 Mbps) for fast connectivity , a microSD card socket with rapid 25MB/s read/write speeds, and a SPI bus capable of running at up to 60 Mbps for image data streaming. 

Additionally, it features I2C, CAN, and asynchronous serial buses for interfacing with other microcontrollers and sensors, ensuring flexibility in your projects.

   
OpenMV CAM RT1062 bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

The removable camera module system is based on the OV5640 image sensor ( rolling shutter) which is capable of capturing 5MP images and achieving approximately 40 FPS on QVGA resolutions. For more specialized applications, users can get the Global Shutter Camera Module or the FLIR Lepton Adapter Module also sold by OpenMV.

OpenMV CAM RT1062
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, OpenMV indicated that they will provide support for MicroPython. The Wiki Pages for this product can be found here.

OpenMV suggests that this development board can be used in applications such as, frame differencing, color tracking, marker tracking, face detection, eye tracking, person detection, optical flow, QR code detection/decoding, etc.

Specifications listed for the OpenMV CAM RT1062 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 32MB SDRAM
    • 1MB SRAM
    • 4MB Embedded Flash Drive
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Camera:
    •  OV5640 (5MP)
    • 1.4 µm x 1.4 µm pixel size
    • 3673.6 µm x 2738.4 µm image area
  • Connectivity:
    • LBEE5K1DX SoC for Wi-Fi (a/b/g/n) & Bluetooth (v5.1) 
    • U.FL antenna (optional)
    • Ethernet Jack w/ PoE (optional, external shield)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RGB LED
    • 1x Accelerometer
    • 1xUSB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • ARM 10-pin JTAG Header
    • RTC ( < 30uA)
    • Secure Element (SE050C1HQ1) 
    • 1x LiPo connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 130mA @5V
  • Mechanical:
    • 45mm x 36mm x 29mm
    • 20g

Further information

The OPENMV CAM RT1062 can be preordered for $130.00 from the OpenMV website. Refer to the product announcement for more information.

