OpenMV CAM RT1062 board for Machine Vision with MicroPython

This month, OpenMV announced that they are introducing a new embedded platform for computer vision applications based on a i.MX RT1060 processor from NXP Semiconductors. The device also includes an accelerometer and a LiPo connector for portability.

According to the product announcement, OpenMV will initially launch 2500 units, but they will launch more later. As mentioned earlier, the OpenMV Cam RT1062 is powered by the following NXP processor: