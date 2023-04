Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ThePiHut featured this week an open source ePaper watch powered by an ESP32 module. Some of the peripherals featured include a 3-axis accelerometer, a vibration motor, a LiPo battery connector and many other features.

The Watchy has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity since it features the following microcontroller:

— ADVERTISEMENT —



ESP32-PICO-D4 — Xtensa 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz), 520 KB RAM, 4MB Flash