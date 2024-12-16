Open-Source Hornet Nest Alarm Panel for Home Assistant and ESPHome

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CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.

The panel allows for integration with smart home ecosystems using ESPHome, it supports straightforward configuration, enabling control of alarm zones, device management, and real-time alerts within Home Assistant. The system can monitor various inputs such as doors, windows, and specialized sensors, facilitating comprehensive automation capabilities.