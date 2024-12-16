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Open-Source Hornet Nest Alarm Panel for Home Assistant and ESPHome

Dec 16, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 373 views

CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.

The panel allows for integration with smart home ecosystems using ESPHome, it supports straightforward configuration, enabling control of alarm zones, device management, and real-time alerts within Home Assistant. The system can monitor various inputs such as doors, windows, and specialized sensors, facilitating comprehensive automation capabilities.

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Hornet Nest Alarm Panel top & bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

It features 42 optoisolated zones, six MOSFET-controlled outputs for 12 V devices, and six 3.3V trigger outputs, providing flexibility for controlling sensors, sirens, and other connected devices. The modular design supports optional additions like a Wiegand keypad or water leak sensors.

Hornet Nest Alarm Panel comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

The panel prioritizes secure and reliable operation through features such as optoisolated and fused inputs. A built-in MOSFET-controlled reset function enhances safety for 4-wire smoke detectors.

The device is powered through PoE but also supports external power via 12 V DC or USB Type-C. It includes individual zone indicators for clear monitoring and comes pre-flashed with ESPHome firmware for integration without additional setup.

Expansion capabilities are provided through a Qwiic connector and five additional wESP32 I/Os. Its compact form factor measures 262 x 188 mm, and the hardware and software are released under GPL and MIT licenses.

Hornet Nest Alarm Panel peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The product page includes a link to the GitHub repository, which provides schematics and ESPHome firmware configuration files as detailed in its README file.

Further information

The Hornet Nest Alarm Panel is priced at $259, with orders expected to begin shipping on June 16, 2025. The wESP32-Prog-C, a programmer for the wESP32 module, is available for $15. As of the publication date, the CrowdSupply campaign has raised $9,366 of its $21,000 goal.

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