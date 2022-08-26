Open source FPGA dev board offers custom RISC-V development environment

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Bajiu Lite is a FPGA development board with an open-source RISC-V development environment called CRiscV. The open source CRiscV software seems to be based on VexRiscv customized for the Bajiu Lite board. The product has been developed by Dragon Li Studio and it will be launched via CrowdSupply.



The Bajiu Lite product page doesn’t clearly specify which FPGA is integrated on the board. However, the image displayed for the Bajiu Lite seems to feature the Trion T20F169 from Efinix. The product page mentions that the board can achieve frequencies greater than 150MHz with low power consumption (unspecified).