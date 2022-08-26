All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Open source FPGA dev board offers custom RISC-V development environment

Aug 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 309 views

The Bajiu Lite is a FPGA development board with an open-source RISC-V development environment called CRiscV. The open source CRiscV software seems to be based on VexRiscv customized for the Bajiu Lite board. The product has been developed by Dragon Li Studio and it will be launched via CrowdSupply.

The Bajiu Lite product page doesn’t clearly specify which FPGA is integrated on the board. However, the image displayed for the Bajiu Lite seems to feature the Trion T20F169 from Efinix. The product page mentions that the board can achieve frequencies greater than 150MHz with low power consumption (unspecified). 

Bajiu Lite front 
(click image to enlarge)

The Bajiu Lite features seem to match the features listed for Trion T20F169 on Efinix’s website. In this case, the T20F169 provides up to 19,728 Logic Elements, 1MB of embedded RAM and 36 multipliers. The Bajiu Lite specifications show 5 PLLs, although the Trion T20F169 product page lists 7 PLLs.  


Bajiu Lite back
(click image to enlarge)

Some peripherals found on this board include one MIPI DSI located in the front of the board, one MIPI CSI connector found in the back of the board, three buttons, three LEDs. Additionally, there is a USB-Type-C possibly used for power and debugging. 

The FPGA board also has access to ten GPIOs, two UARTs and about 128Mbits of flash storage. 


Software demo
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, Dragon Li Studio is providing CRiscV, which is open source software based on VexRiscv. The company’s GitHub includes documentation regarding software, hardware and project examples. CRiscV also seems to be compatible with Linux and Windows. 

Possible features of the Bajiu Lite board include:

  • Processor System:
    • Trion T20F169 FPGA with 19,728 Logic Elements
    • 1Mb RAM, 36 Multipliers
    • 5x PLLs
  • Storage:
    • 128Mbits flash
  • Display:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI port
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 10x GPIOs
    • 2x UART
    • 3x LEDs, 3x buttons
  • Debug:
    • FTDI JTAG debugger
  • Power:
    • 1x USB Type-C

Further information

The price for the Bajiu Lite board is unknown as of publication date. For reference, see the product page on CrowdSupply. 

