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Wake Electronics has launched a Crowd Supply campaign for Tinta, an open-source ePaper sign powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W. Available with 4.2-inch and 7.5-inch displays, the device uses hardware-controlled power switching to extend battery life beyond a year, with Wi-Fi connectivity for room reservations and home automation.

Tinta currently uses a Raspberry Pi Pico W featuring the RP2040 microcontroller and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. The developer is also evaluating a transition to the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, which incorporates the newer RP2350 microcontroller. The final processor configuration has not yet been determined.

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The two models use monochrome ePaper panels with different resolutions and power requirements. The smaller version features a 4.2-inch, 400 × 300 display powered by three AAA batteries, while the larger version uses a 7.5-inch, 800 × 480 display powered by three AA batteries.



Tinta PCB view

(click image to enlarge)

Rather than relying on conventional sleep modes, Tinta uses MOSFET-based power switching to shut down the processor and supporting circuitry between updates. A real-time clock or physical button can trigger a wake-up cycle, with NFC activation also supported on the 4.2-inch model. The device then retrieves information over Wi-Fi, refreshes the display, and powers down again. The ePaper panel retains its image without continuous power.

According to the developer, the 4.2-inch model can complete approximately 6,000 update cycles on one set of batteries, while the 7.5-inch version supports around 10,000 cycles. This corresponds to more than a year of operation under typical refresh schedules, although actual battery life depends on update frequency.



Tinta exploded view

(click image to enlarge)

Both models feature four physical buttons and support configuration through a browser-based interface hosted by the device. Firmware updates are delivered over the air using a custom dual-slot bootloader.

The existing firmware supports room and desk reservations through the open-source Seatsurfing platform, sensor data visualization through CCU-Historian, and home automation status displays using Homematic. Home Assistant integration, Nextcloud calendars, task lists, and additional messaging applications are under development.

The 4.2-inch version includes NFC support for interactions such as room booking, while NFC functionality for the 7.5-inch version remains under development. Tinta can operate without a proprietary cloud service and communicates directly with compatible self-hosted or hosted platforms.

The firmware is written in C using the Raspberry Pi Pico SDK, with circuit board designs developed in KiCad and enclosure models created in FreeCAD. The project publishes its firmware under Apache License 2.0 and hardware design files under CERN-OHL-S-2.0.



Tinta ePaper sign

(click image to enlarge)

Both versions ship assembled in 3D-printed PLA enclosures with removable dovetail wall mounts. The 4.2-inch unit measures 106 × 82 × 17mm and weighs approximately 88g, while the 7.5-inch model measures 182 × 126 × 22mm and weighs 208g, excluding batteries.

Further Information

The Tinta crowdfunding campaign launched on Crowd Supply on November 12, 2026, with a funding goal of $16,000. The 4.2-inch model is listed at $249, while the 7.5-inch version is priced at $399. Both are expected to ship beginning May 18, 2027, with batteries sold separately.

Additional information is available on the Tinta Crowd Supply campaign, the project’s GitHub repository, and the Wake Electronics website.