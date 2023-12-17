OnLogic Unveils TM260: Their First ThinManager Ready Client with Wi-Fi Boot Capability

OnLogic Unveils TM260: Their First ThinManager Ready Client with Wi-Fi Boot CapabilityDec 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 108 views
OnLogic has recently unveiled the TM260 Industrial Thin Client, marking a new addition to their ThinManager Ready product line, designed for smart factory solutions. Built around OnLogic’s Helix 330 industrial computing platform, the TM260 comes preconfigured with ThinManager OS and incorporates the latest Intel Celeron and Pentium processors.
The product page indicates that the TM260 can be configured with any of the following Intel Elkhart Lake processors:
- Celeron-N6211 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 3.0 GHz (6.5W TDP), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units
- Pentium-J6426 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 3.0 GHz (10W TDP), 1.5 MB L2 Cache; Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 850 MHz), 16 Execution Units