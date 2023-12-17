All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
OnLogic Unveils TM260: Their First ThinManager Ready Client with Wi-Fi Boot Capability

Dec 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 108 views

OnLogic has recently unveiled the TM260 Industrial Thin Client, marking a new addition to their ThinManager Ready product line, designed for smart factory solutions. Built around OnLogic’s Helix 330 industrial computing platform, the TM260 comes preconfigured with ThinManager OS and incorporates the latest Intel Celeron and Pentium processors.

The product page indicates that the TM260 can be configured with any of the following Intel Elkhart Lake processors:

  • Celeron-N6211 —  2C/2T, 1.2 – 3.0 GHz (6.5W TDP), 1.5 MB L2 Cache;  Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units
  • Pentium-J6426 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 3.0 GHz (10W TDP), 1.5 MB L2 Cache;  Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 850 MHz), 16 Execution Units


OnLogic TM260 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of connectivity, the TM260 features dual Gigabit LAN ports and provides the option for a Wireless-AC 9260 802.11ac Wi-Fi & BT 5.1 Card. OnLogic highlights this feature, emphasizing its ability to enhance the deployment flexibility of ThinManager systems since it facilitates the installation of systems onto mobile equipment or in various locations within a factory setting where ethernet connections are not available.

The unit boasts multiple USB ports, including three USB 2.0 and three USB 3.2 ports, along with three full-size DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, catering to a wide range of peripheral and display requirements. The device also supports an auto power-on option for user convenience.


 TM260 front and back views
(click image to enlarge)

The TM260 boasts a compact and durable aluminum case, measuring 196 x 36.75 x 120.8mm, making it suitable for a variety of industrial environments.

The TM260’s design focuses on easy setup and robust performance. It comes with a ThinManager Ready BIOS pre-loaded, simplifying the initial configuration and reducing setup costs and time. Upon booting, the system automatically downloads firmware from ThinManager and searches for ThinManager servers on the network, streamlining the process for users.


OnLogic TM260 Thin Client
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications  listed for the OnLogic TM260 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200 (non-ECC)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 3x Full size DisplayPort 1.4
    • 1x 3.5 mm Audio headset (mic-in, line-out)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit LAN ports
    •  Wireless-AC 9260 802.11ac Wi-Fi & BT 5.1 Card (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 2242/2260/2280 slot
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key slot
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-key (Wi-Fi)(PCIe/USB 2.0)
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 2.0 ports
    • 3x USB 3.2 ports
  • Other Features:
    • Auto Power On (optional) 
    • 3x Antenna holes
    • 1x Kensington Lock
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 40ºC
  • Power:
    • 9 to 24 VDC (via DC jack)
  • Certifications:
    • FCC, CE
  • Mechanical:
    • 196 x 36.75 x 120.8mm
    • Aluminum case
    • VESA mount

Further information

Pricing for the TM260 begins at $1,250.00, which includes basic features such as 8GB of RAM, a Wi-Fi/BT 5.1 card, and an antenna. See the product page and product announcement for more details.

