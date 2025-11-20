OnLogic Refreshes Its CL Series With the New CL260 Edge Gateway

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The CL260 is presented as an ultra-compact industrial edge gateway built around Intel N-Series processors. It is intended for deployments that require a small, durable, and headless controller operating within cabinet-mounted or space-restricted environments. The system offers configuration options for storage, wireless connectivity, and operating systems.

The system uses either the Intel N150 or Intel N250 processor, both part of Intel’s latest low-power N-Series lineup. It integrates 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory operating at 4800 MT/s and provides an M.2 2280 M-Key slot for SATA or NVMe storage.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



N150 — 4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 6W TDP

4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 6W TDP N250 — 4C/4T (up to 3.80 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 32 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25 GHz), 6W TDP



OnLogic CL260

(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity is oriented toward industrial and automation environments. The front panel provides four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, two USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort 1.4 over DP Alt Mode, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports.

The bottom panel includes a terminal block for RS-232/422/485 serial communication and an M.2 2230 E-key slot designed for optional Wi-Fi 6E modules. Display output is available exclusively through USB-C.



OnLogic CL260 Dimensions

(click image to enlarge)

Power input is supplied through a 3-pin terminal block accepting 12–24 VDC. An optional PoE splitter can also be used; however, CPU turbo mode must be disabled when operating under PoE due to thermal constraints.

Software options include Ubuntu Server 24.04, Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC.



OnLogic CL260 Side View

(click image to enlarge)

The enclosure measures 115 × 82 × 30 mm and uses a passively cooled design optimized for DIN-rail and wall installation. The operating temperature range is specified from 0°C to 50°C when powered by a terminal-block supply, with a 0–40°C limit when using the approved AC adapter.

Specifications listed for the OnLogic CL260 include:

Graphics / Display Display over USB-C only Supports up to 2 displays USB-C DP 1.4 Alt Mode (5V/3A)

Memory / Storage 8 GB LPDDR5 memory Single-channel, 4800 MT/s 1× M.2 2280 slot (NVMe or SATA SSD)

Connectivity 2× 1 GbE LAN (Realtek RT8111G-CG) 4× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (front, DP Alt Mode) 1× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (rear, DP Alt Mode) 1× RS-232/422/485 serial port Optional M.2 2230 E-Key Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth module

Security Onboard TPM 2.0 module

I/O Interfaces Front panel: USB-C (DP 1.4), 4× USB-A 3.2, dual GbE LAN, reset button, power button Rear panel: USB-C (DP 1.4), RS-232/422/485, 3-pin terminal block power input

Expansion 1× M.2 2230 E-Key slot (PCIe x1 / USB 2.0) for wireless modules

Power 12–24 VDC input 3-pin terminal block connector PoE-based powering possible through optional splitter Note: CPU turbo must be disabled when powering through PoE splitter

Mechanical 115 × 82 × 30 mm 1 lb Cast aluminum and plastic enclosure 2 antenna punchouts DIN-rail & VESA mounting options



Further Information