OnLogic expands Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computing devices

Nov 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 329 views

OnLogic just unveiled the Factor 200 Series which is built around the Raspberry Pi CM4. The new Factor is very similar to the Factor 201 released earlier this year, except that this version also includes a 2.7” capacitive touchscreen plus analog I/Os (DIO & AIO).

As its predecessor, the Factor 202 is powered by the 64-bit Raspberry Pi CM4 System-on-Chip.

  • Broadcom BCM2711   — 4x Cortex A72 cores (up to 1.5GHz); Up to 8GB of LPDDR4; Up to 32GB of eMMC flash


Factor 200 front view (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Factor 202 also offers an M.2 2280 socket supporting up to 2 TB SATA. For connectivity, the device provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports, in addition to optional Wi-Fi support and optional 4G LTE support. OnLogic also sells an optional module to add PoE PD functionality (up to 51W) to the LAN ports.  

The display interface provides one HDMI port as seen above, in addition to the new 2.7” capacitive touchscreen. 


Bottom view (left) and DIN rail support (right)
(click images to enlarge)

This embedded product also includes  an onboard digital I/O which provides access to 16x digital inputs, 16x digital outputs, 4x analog inputs and 2x RTD inputs. 

The company also specified “The system meets RoHS, FCC, CE, VCCI, RCM, UL, and CB regulatory requirements, as well as EMC requirements for IT, Industrial, and medical applications, further speeding ease of integration and time to market.”

Specifications listed for the Factor 200 include:

  • Expansion:
    • 1 M.2 3042/3052 B-key (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)
    • 1 M.2 2280 B-key (SATA)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
    • Line-in, Line-out, MIC
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports (optional PoE support)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x RS-232/422/485 (via 5-pin terminal block)
    • 16x digital inputs
    • 16x digital outputs
    • 4x analog inputs
    • 2x analog outputs
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • LED indicators
    • Nuvoton NPCT750 TPM 2.0 Module (optional)
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 64-bit for IGN800
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 8-24VDC (via 3-pin terminal block)
    • PoE PD 802.3at (optional)
  • Dimensions:
    • 201 x 121 x 54mm

Further information

The Factor 202 configured with 4GB RAM, 64GB M.2 SATA SSD, and a Wi-Fi antenna starts at $887. The company seems to include a 2-year warranty as well. For additional configurations, refer to the OnLogic’s product page

LinuxGizmos related posts:

