OnLogic expands Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computing devices

OnLogic just unveiled the Factor 200 Series which is built around the Raspberry Pi CM4. The new Factor is very similar to the Factor 201 released earlier this year, except that this version also includes a 2.7” capacitive touchscreen plus analog I/Os (DIO & AIO).

As its predecessor, the Factor 202 is powered by the 64-bit Raspberry Pi CM4 System-on-Chip.

