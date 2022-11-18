OnLogic expands Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computing devices

OnLogic expands Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computing devicesNov 18, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 329 views
OnLogic just unveiled the Factor 200 Series which is built around the Raspberry Pi CM4. The new Factor is very similar to the Factor 201 released earlier this year, except that this version also includes a 2.7” capacitive touchscreen plus analog I/Os (DIO & AIO).
As its predecessor, the Factor 202 is powered by the 64-bit Raspberry Pi CM4 System-on-Chip.
- Broadcom BCM2711 — 4x Cortex A72 cores (up to 1.5GHz); Up to 8GB of LPDDR4; Up to 32GB of eMMC flash