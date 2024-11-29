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Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

Nov 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 380 views

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

One of the standout features of the PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL is the exposure of all 48x GPIO pins of the RP2350B, grouped into six clusters of eight signals. Each group includes a +3.3V and GND pin for simplified connectivity. The boards maintain the inner row spacing of 21mm, identical to the original PICO2, while the addition of two extra rows expands the dimensions to 29×51 mm.

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PICO2-XXL top & bottom views
(click image to enlarge)

These boards support modern interfacing and power requirements with features such as a USB-C connector, enabling higher power sourcing from the host. Dedicated Boot and Reset buttons are included for easier debugging and firmware management.

The PICO2-XXL further enhances functionality with up to 16MB of Flash memory, 8MB of PSRAM, and a microSD card slot for external storage.

PICO2-XXL pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For peripheral expansion, both models provide a 10-pin UEXT connector and a 4-pin Qwiic/Stemma connector, simplifying the process of attaching sensors and other external boards. A status LED is also included for visual feedback during operation.

The power supply capabilities are robust, with a 2A/3.3V regulator ensuring stable operation for connected devices and peripherals. Additionally, the boards expose debug and QSPI signals for advanced development use cases.

PICO2-XXL
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

Two configurations will be available. The PICO2-XL is equipped with 2MB of Flash memory, exposes all GPIOs, and will cost €5.00. The PICO2-XXL, designed for more demanding applications, offers the full suite of features, including enhanced memory and storage options, and will cost €8.00.

According to Olimex, these boards will be available in December, along with the ESP32-P4-DevKit announced earlier this month.

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