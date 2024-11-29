Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

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The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

One of the standout features of the PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL is the exposure of all 48x GPIO pins of the RP2350B, grouped into six clusters of eight signals. Each group includes a +3.3V and GND pin for simplified connectivity. The boards maintain the inner row spacing of 21mm, identical to the original PICO2, while the addition of two extra rows expands the dimensions to 29×51 mm.