Olimex Showcases Develoment Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Jul 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 73 views

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

The ESP32-P4, initially announced last year, features a dual-core 400 MHz RISC-V processor and 768KB of internal RAM. The block diagram below provides a detailed view of its architecture.

ESP32-P4 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Olimex has indicated that while these chips are not yet on sale, they have prepared a development board loaded with extensive connectivity options. The board includes an Ethernet PHY with a POE option, a camera CSI interface for multimedia projects, and a display DSI interface for visual outputs. It also offers a microSD card slot, 16MB of SPI Flash, and USB JTAG for programming and debugging.

The ESP32-P4 supports a wide range of peripherals including SPI, I2S, I2C, and LED PWM. Its capability to handle up to 1080p video resolution for both input and output, along with an H.264 encoder, makes it ideal for media-intensive applications.

Olimex ESP32-P4 Dev kit top & bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The design of the ESP32-P4 incorporates several advanced security features. These include Secure Boot, Flash Encryption, cryptographic accelerators, and a True Random Number Generator, all ensuring the device’s comprehensive security and trustworthiness.

Moreover, the inclusion of a Digital Signature Peripheral and a dedicated Key Management Unit further enhances security by safeguarding private keys directly on the SoC preventing their compromise through software or physical attacks.

Olimex ESP32-P4 Dev kit
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

Espressif Systems has yet to disclose the exact pricing for the ESP32-P4 chips. However, the anticipated price range for the ESP32-P4-DevKit is between €10-15, aiming to make the development kit accessible to a broad audience, from hobbyists to professional developers.

