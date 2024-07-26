Olimex Showcases Develoment Board Design Based on ESP32-P4 RISC-V SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

The ESP32-P4, initially announced last year, features a dual-core 400 MHz RISC-V processor and 768KB of internal RAM. The block diagram below provides a detailed view of its architecture.