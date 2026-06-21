Olimex LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 combines 7-inch touchscreen, A20 Linux SBC, and panel-mount frame

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The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is a ready-to-mount Linux touch panel computer from Olimex, based on the company’s A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 open hardware SBC. The unit combines a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen, a plastic panel-mount frame, mounting brackets, ribbon cable, and an assembled A20-based Linux board into a single package.

The computer board is the A20-OLinuXino-LIME2-e16Gs16M, an open-source ARM Linux SBC built around the Allwinner A20 dual-core Cortex-A7 processor.

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The board includes 1 GB of DDR3 memory, 16 GB eMMC storage, 16 MB SPI flash, Gigabit Ethernet, native SATA support, HDMI, two USB host ports, USB OTG, a microSD slot, a LiPo battery connector with charging support, UART debug pins, and GPIO expansion headers.



Allwinner A20 block diagram

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As part of the OLinuXino open-source hardware family, the A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 provides access to schematics and design files. Compared with the earlier A20-OLinuXino-LIME, the LIME2 revision adds Gigabit Ethernet, 1 GB RAM, improved DDR3 routing, an 8-layer PCB, and updated LCD/GPIO connector routing.



A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 top view

(click image to enlarge)

For the display, Olimex uses the LCD-OLinuXino-7CTS, a 7-inch 1024 x 600 panel with capacitive touch. Related 7-inch LCD-OLinuXino variants are also available without touch or with resistive touch, but the LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 configuration uses the capacitive touch version.



A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Mounting hardware is provided by the LCD7-PANEL frame, which is designed to install compatible 7-inch LCD-OLinuXino displays onto rigid panels from 0.5 mm to 4 mm thick. The frame includes six spring brackets and two PCB brackets, allowing the A20-OLinuXino-LIME2 board to be mounted behind the display.



LCD7-PANEL rear view

(click image to enlarge)

Shipped as a preassembled unit, the LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 includes Linux installed on the board’s eMMC storage with the digital touch panel enabled. Olimex describes the package as requiring no soldering or separate display-driver setup, reducing integration work for touchscreen HMI and embedded console designs.



LCD7-PANEL top view

(click image to enlarge)

Software support includes Linux and Android images for the A20-OLinuXino-LIME2, although Olimex currently recommends its Olimage Linux distribution for most OLinuXino boards.

Further Information

The LCD7-PANEL-LIME2 is listed in stock at 106.00 EUR, with more details available on Olimex’s product and documentation pages.