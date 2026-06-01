Olimex brings LTE Cat 1 bis connectivity to embedded Linux systems

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Olimex’s USB-LTE4G-EU is a compact USB modem designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity for IoT, industrial, telemetry, and embedded Linux applications. The device is based on the Quectel EG800K-EU cellular module and supports LTE Cat 1 bis technology, which is increasingly being adopted in connected devices requiring moderate data throughput, low power consumption, and long-term network availability.

The USB-LTE4G-EU supports download speeds of up to 10 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 5 Mbps. Connectivity is provided through a USB-C connector using a USB 2.0 interface for both power and data, allowing the modem to be used with Linux, Windows, and Android systems.

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EG800K series module dimensions

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Olimex lists applications including smart metering, industrial automation, remote monitoring, telemetry, asset tracking, SCADA infrastructure, POS terminals, IoT gateways, and embedded Linux platforms such as OLinuXino, BeagleBone, and Raspberry Pi devices.



USB-LTE4G-EU top view

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The modem is built around the Quectel EG800K-EU LTE Cat 1 bis module and supports European LTE bands B1, B3, B5, B7, B8, B20, and B28. Additional features include a SIM card holder, support for standard 3GPP AT commands, a U.FL connector for an external cellular antenna, two status LEDs, and an external power control line.

Power consumption is listed as 20 μA in power-off mode, 3 mA in sleep mode, 22 mA while idle, and 50 mA to 350 mA during active operation. Olimex notes that the modem can draw peak current bursts of up to 2 A when establishing a cellular connection and recommends using a high-quality USB cable capable of handling the required current.



USB-LTE4G-EU + antenna

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The USB-LTE4G-EU measures 34 × 25 × 6 mm and is specified for operation over a temperature range of -35°C to 75°C. An antenna-equipped version is also available as the USB-LTE4G-EU-ANT, while the BOX-LTE4G enclosure provides a compact housing option for the antenna-equipped model.

Further Information

The USB-LTE4G-EU is available from the Olimex website for €10.95 in single quantities. The antenna-equipped USB-LTE4G-EU-ANT variant and the BOX-LTE4G enclosure are available separately.