Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots

Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robotsOct 20, 2023
The JAGUAR is a Single-Board Computer featuring the high-end RK3588 processor and designed to speed up applications that involve robotics, SLAM and obstacle detection. This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto.
As shown in the board layout image, the RK3588 is located on the bottom side of the PCBA for thermal efficiency.
- RK3588 — Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz); Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); 3x Cortex-M0 coprocessors; Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU