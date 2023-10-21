All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots

Oct 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 152 views

The JAGUAR is a Single-Board Computer featuring the high-end RK3588 processor and designed to speed up applications that involve robotics, SLAM and obstacle detection. This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto.

As shown in the board layout image, the RK3588 is located on the bottom side of the PCBA for thermal efficiency.

  • RK3588 Quad-core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.4 GHz); Quad-core Cortex-A55 cores (up to 1.8 GHz); 3x Cortex-M0 coprocessors; Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU; 6 TOPS NPU


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Theobroma indicates that the board has two high-speed USB 3.1 interfaces offering connectivity for high-resolution cameras, stereo cameras, 2D and 3D LiDAR sensors, as well as ToF sensors. Additionally, four MIPI-CSI interfaces provide a cost-effective solution for linking high-resolution cameras.


JAGUAR SBC-RK3588-AMR top and bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

For communication and connectivity, the JAGUAR comes equipped with CANBUS, RS-485, Gigabit Ethernet, and multiple PCIe slots to accommodate LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NVMe/SSD modules.

An optional “mezzanine” extension board provides access to various peripherals including 2x MIPI CSI, 2x CAN, 3x SPI, 2x I2S, 34x GPIOs, 13x PWM, 1x PCIe 2.0, 1x SDIO, 4x UART, 1x SATA and 1x RGMII (Gigabit ethernet).


JAGUAR SBC-RK3588-AMR interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For product development, the company states that they will provide an optimally configured board support package designed to run on Linux with support from Debian and Yocto.

Specifications listed for the JAGUAR SBC-RK3588-AMR include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16 GB LPDDR4X on-module
    • Up to 256 GB eMMC on-module
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe 3.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x TMDS (HDMI 1.2) via HDMI connector
  • Camera:
    • 4x MIPI CSI
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.1
    • 1x USB 2.0
    • 1x Micro USB UART
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Mezzanine board connector
    • 1x CAN 
    • 1x RS-485
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 1x PPS Input on SMA connector
  • Security:
    • Secure Element w/ Global Platform 2.2.1 (EAL6+ certified)
    • ARMv8 Cryptography Extensions
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to 60ºC (commercial)
    • -20ºC to 85ºC (industrial)
  • Power:
    • 12-24V (via terminal connector)
    • ≤18W (Board consumption in operation)
    • 35W (Max supply to attached devices)
  • Mechanical:
    • 135 x 93 mm

Further information

Theobroma didn’t disclose the price of these SBCs. Additional technical details can be found on the datasheet and the user manual on the product page.

