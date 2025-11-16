OAK 4 D and OAK 4 S Standalone Edge Vision Cameras with PoE and 48MP Imaging

OAK 4 D and OAK 4 S Standalone Edge Vision Cameras with PoE and 48MP ImagingNov 15, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 464 views
Luxonis has opened early access preorders for the OAK 4 D and OAK 4 S, two standalone edge-processing cameras designed for computer vision tasks. Both systems provide a 48MP RGB sensor with optional autofocus or wide-angle variants, USB 3 and PoE connectivity, IP67-rated enclosures, and on-device inference capabilities.
Both devices are built around the RVC4 compute platform, incorporating an 8-core ARM CPU from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The architecture supports 48 TOPS of INT8 performance and 12 TOPS in FP16 workloads.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
OAK 4 D
The OAK 4 D integrates a stereo vision system using dual OV9282 global-shutter sensors paired with a 48MP IMX586 RGB module. It uses a 75 mm baseline for depth estimation and supports an operating depth range from 70 cm to 12 m.
Depth accuracy is defined as below 2 percent absolute error at ranges under four meters, extending to below 6 percent at ten meters. Measuring just 143.5 × 42.5 × 67.3 mm and weighing 674 g, the device incorporates a 9-axis IMU, a microphone, and a front panel protected by Gorilla Glass.
OAK 4 D Peripherals
Image processing tasks include filtering, stereo alignment, post-processing, undistortion, cropping, and resizing. The system supports 2D and 3D object tracking and allows deployment of custom computer vision functions.
Connectivity is provided by a 2.5 Gbps M12 PoE interface, an M8 I/O port for USB2 and GPIO, and a USB-C port supporting 10 Gbps transfers. Power consumption ranges between 1.5 W and 25 W, and the operating temperature spans –20°C to 50°C.
OAK 4 S
The OAK 4 S follows the same compute architecture but uses a single IMX586 RGB sensor within a smaller form factor measuring 58 × 58 × 71 mm. It weighs 325 g and is intended for applications that require high-resolution imaging and on-device inference without stereo depth.
The device supports image manipulation operations, feature tracking, and object tracking using the same RVC4 and Luxonis OS stack. Lens options include autofocus, fixed-focus, and wide-angle variants.
OAK 4 S Peripherals
Luxonis OS, based on Linux kernel 5.15, provides the runtime environment for neural inference, image preprocessing, computer vision pipelines, and device management.
Both models include 802.3at-compliant PoE support at 2.5GBASE-T speeds, USB-C for data and power, and an IP67-rated aluminum housing. Each unit ships with a 2-meter M12-to-RJ45 cable.
Further Information
The OAK 4 D is listed at $849, while the OAK 4 S is listed at $749 during early access. Shipments are scheduled for December 12, 2025, through the Luxonis online store.
Please comment here...