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NVIDIA Launches Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit with 67 TOPS AI Performance

Dec 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 622 views

NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.

The Jetson Orin Nano Super features a Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module integrated with an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU containing 1,024 CUDA cores and 32 tensor cores. Complementing this is a 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU, which enables multiple concurrent AI pipelines with improved inference efficiency. With a memory bandwidth of 102GB/s and power consumption ranging from 7W to 25W, the system is well-optimized for edge-based AI applications according to the announcement.

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Jetson Orin Nano Super and Orin NX Super module specifications
(click image to enlarge)

The reference carrier board provides extensive connectivity options, including two MIPI CSI-2 camera connectors supporting 2-lane and 4-lane cameras. Additionally, the board includes M.2 PCIe Gen3 slots, USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a DP 1.2 display connector. Other features include a 40-pin expansion header for GPIO and communication interfaces like UART, SPI, I2S, and I2C.

Jetson Orin Nano Super performance
(click image to enlarge)

NVIDIA’s AI software stack, including NVIDIA Isaac, Metropolis, and Holoscan frameworks, accelerates development for robotics, computer vision, and sensor-based applications. Tools such as NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator and TAO Toolkit simplify workflows for synthetic data generation and AI model fine-tuning.

NVIDIA indicates that the 1.7x generative AI performance boost is also available for Jetson Orin NX, Orin Nano series, and existing Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit owners through a JetPack SDK upgrade.

Jetson Orin Nano Super
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Jetson Orin Nano Super:

  •  Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB 128-bit LPDDR5
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DP 1.2 (+MST) connector
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 Key M slot with x4 PCIe Gen3
    • M.2 Key M slot with x2 PCIe Gen3
    • M.2 Key E slot
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI-2 (22-pin camera connectors)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE connector
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 12-pin button header
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Type-A Gen2
    • 1x USB Type-C connector for UFP
  • Other Features:
    • 4-pin fan header
  • Power:
    • 9V-19V DC DC (via DC power jack)
    • 7W–25W
  • Mechanical:
    • 103 x 90.5 x 34.77mm
    • 0.176 kg

Further information

The Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit is available now from distributors like SparkFun and SeeedStudio for $249.00.

Support and documentation for boosted performance on Jetson Orin Nano and Orin NX production modules will be available in early January with JetPack 6.1.1. Additionally, in response to growing demand, NVIDIA has also extended the Jetson Orin product lifecycle through 2032.

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