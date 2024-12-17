NVIDIA Launches Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit with 67 TOPS AI Performance

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NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.

The Jetson Orin Nano Super features a Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module integrated with an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU containing 1,024 CUDA cores and 32 tensor cores. Complementing this is a 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU, which enables multiple concurrent AI pipelines with improved inference efficiency. With a memory bandwidth of 102GB/s and power consumption ranging from 7W to 25W, the system is well-optimized for edge-based AI applications according to the announcement.