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NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

Apr 1, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 335 views

AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

The kit features the 8GB Jetson Orin Nano module, delivering up to 67 TOPS of AI performance when Super Mode is enabled. AAEON’s custom carrier board enhances connectivity and expandability, offering two MIPI CSI camera connectors and a 40-pin header compliant with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit.

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NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit Front View
(click image to enlarge)

A Raspberry Pi Camera Module 2 (version 2.1) is included, equipped with the Sony IMX219PQ image sensor. For reference, it offers an 8-megapixel native resolution for still images up to 3280 x 2464 pixels and supports video recording at 1080p30, 720p60, and 640x480p90. The sensor features a 1/4-inch optical size.

The NV8600-Nano offers a wide range of I/O options, including six USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two DB-9 connectors for RS-232/422/485 and CANBus, and an HDMI 1.4b port for display output. Four RJ-45 ports support Gigabit Ethernet, with optional PoE up to 25.6W per port.


NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit Rear View
(click image to enlarge)

Storage and expansion are provided through an M.2 2280 M-Key slot preloaded with a 256GB NVMe SSD. The board also includes M.2 E-Key and B-Key slots, with the latter featuring an onboard SIM slot for LTE or 5G connectivity.

Additional interfaces include UART for out-of-band management, an extra RS-232/422/485 pin header, a SATA connector and power header, and a Micro USB port for image flashing.


NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The developer kit ships with the Jetson Platform Services software package preinstalled, providing a suite of tools for AI model optimization and deployment. It also supports Linux-based operating systems, including NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 and above.

Specifications listed for the NV8600-Nano AI developer Kit:

  • AI Accelerator:
    • NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano (Super Mode Supported)
  • CPU:
    • 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit, 1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
  • Memory:
    • 8GB LPDDR5
  • Storage:
    • M.2 2280 M-Key x1 (256GB NVMe preinstalled)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI Type-A (HDMI 1.4b)
  • Ethernet:
    • 4x RJ-45 for Gigabit LAN
    • Optional PoE support (up to 25.6W per port)
  • Camera Interfaces:
    • 2x MIPI CSI
  • USB:
    • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A x6
    • 1x Micro USB for image flashing
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin Header (Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit compliant)
    • 1x DB-9 for RS-232 (RX/TX/GND) / 422 / 485
    • 1x DB-9 for CANBus
    • RS-232/422/485 pin header (jumper-selectable)
    • UART to 40-pin box header x1 for OOB
  • Expansion Slots:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key
    • M.2 2242/3042/3052 B-Key x1 (w/ onboard SIM slot)
    • 1x M.2 2280 M-Key
  • Other Features:
    • 1x SATA connector
    • 1x SATA power connector
    • 1x Power button w/ LED
    • 1x Recovery button
  • Power Supply:
    • 12V ~ 24V DC input via 2-pin terminal block
  • Mechanical:
    • 6.53″ x 5.24″ (166mm x 133mm)
    • 0.42 lbs (0.19 kg)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -13°F to 158°F (-25°C to 70°C) w/ fan kit
  • Certifications:
    • CE/FCC Class A

Further information

The NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, offering up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, is available for $649.00 exclusively on the UP Shop. The bundle includes the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, a fan kit, a 60W power adapter, and a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 2.

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