NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI

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AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.

The kit features the 8GB Jetson Orin Nano module, delivering up to 67 TOPS of AI performance when Super Mode is enabled. AAEON’s custom carrier board enhances connectivity and expandability, offering two MIPI CSI camera connectors and a 40-pin header compliant with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit.