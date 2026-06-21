Nordic launches nRF54L15 Tag for asset tracking, Matter, and edge AI prototyping

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Nordic Semiconductor has introduced the nRF54L15 Tag, a compact battery-powered prototyping platform built around the company’s nRF54L15 SoC. The 33 mm dual-antenna board is designed for developing low-power wireless products such as asset tags, Bluetooth trackers, remote controls, smart wearables, and devices targeting Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks.

The nRF54L15 Tag combines Nordic’s nRF54L15 wireless SoC with dual 2.4 GHz antennas, a six-axis IMU, a low-power accelerometer, an environmental sensor, a user-programmable button, and an RGB LED.

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The board is powered by a CR2032 coin-cell battery and includes footprints for additional buttons, an LED, a buzzer, and external memory.



nRF54L15 Tag top view

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The tag is intended to accelerate prototyping for products that use crowdsourced finding networks such as Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. These ecosystems use Bluetooth Low Energy and nearby smartphones to securely detect and report the location of tagged devices without requiring GPS. Nordic supports these use cases through the nRF Connect SDK, which includes samples for locator tag development.

The dual-antenna design is intended to improve robustness for Bluetooth Channel Sounding, a Bluetooth 6.0 feature used for distance-aware wireless applications. This allows developers to evaluate secure and accurate ranging for item finding, asset tracking, and other proximity-based applications.



nRF54L15 Tag bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

The platform also supports edge AI prototyping. Its six-axis IMU combines a high-accuracy accelerometer and gyroscope for applications such as gesture recognition, anomaly detection, motion analysis, and vibration monitoring. Nordic notes that the board is supported by the nRF Edge AI Add-on and can run Neuton models for embedded machine learning use cases.

For smart home development, the nRF54L15 Tag can be used to prototype Matter-enabled devices. The integrated environmental sensor measures air pressure, humidity, temperature, and gas concentration, including CO₂ levels, making the board suitable for applications such as Matter weather station prototypes.

Wireless protocol support includes Bluetooth LE, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Bluetooth Mesh, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Aliro, ANT, NFC, Amazon Sidewalk, and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols. Nordic also lists data rates of up to 4 Mbps for low-latency 2.4 GHz applications.



nRF54L15 Tag + development board

(click image to enlarge)

The hardware is designed to be developer-ready out of the box. The kit includes the nRF54L15 Tag, a CR2032 coin-cell battery, preprogrammed firmware, documentation, schematics, PCB layout files, a bill of materials, and Gerber files.

Programming and debugging can be performed using nRF54L Series, nRF53 Series, or nRF91 Series development kits, as well as SEGGER J-Link. Over-the-air device firmware updates are also supported.

Further Information

The nRF54L15 Tag is available through Nordic’s distribution network. At the time of writing, Braemac Americas listed the board at $31.33, while Rutronik listed it at $32.94.

More details are available from Nordic’s announcement, nRF54L15 Tag product page, and hardware user guide.