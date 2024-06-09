Next-Generation SDR: LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition Enhances Raspberry Pi CM4 Capabilities

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.

Central to the LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE is the LimePSB RPCM board, a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The original LimeNET Micro was based on the LMS7002M, the Intel Altera MAX 10, and the Raspberry Pi CM3.

In contrast, this new version supports the more powerful CM4 and offers multiple-input multiple-output configurations, surpassing the previous model’s limitations to the CM3 and a single-input single-output radio.