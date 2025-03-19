New Smartwatches Support PebbleOS with Long Battery Life and E-Paper Displays

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Two new smartwatches running open-source PebbleOS have been introduced: Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2. These watches maintain compatibility with thousands of existing Pebble apps while incorporating modern hardware updates.

Core 2 Duo is an updated version of the Pebble 2, featuring a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display and a polycarbonate frame in White or Black. It offers 30-day battery life, a Nordic nRF52840 BLE chip, a speaker, and redesigned physical buttons for improved durability.

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Additional features include a linear resonance actuator, barometer, and compass. While retaining the design and functionality of the original Pebble 2, it brings notable hardware improvements.