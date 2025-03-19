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New Smartwatches Support PebbleOS with Long Battery Life and E-Paper Displays

Mar 18, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 352 views

Two new smartwatches running open-source PebbleOS have been introduced: Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2. These watches maintain compatibility with thousands of existing Pebble apps while incorporating modern hardware updates.

Core 2 Duo is an updated version of the Pebble 2, featuring a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display and a polycarbonate frame in White or Black. It offers 30-day battery life, a Nordic nRF52840 BLE chip, a speaker, and redesigned physical buttons for improved durability.

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Additional features include a linear resonance actuator, barometer, and compass. While retaining the design and functionality of the original Pebble 2, it brings notable hardware improvements.

Core 2 Duo
(click image to enlarge)

Core Time 2 builds on the Pebble Time 2 concept with a 1.5-inch, 64-color e-paper display, a metal frame, and a touchscreen alongside physical buttons. It includes a heart rate monitor, IPX8 water resistance, microphone, and speaker, while maintaining an estimated 30-day battery life. A flat glass lens is designed to reduce glare.

Both watches run open-source PebbleOS, supporting over 10,000 existing Pebble apps and watchfaces. Some apps may require updates for full compatibility. A companion app for Android and iOS is in development, along with an updated SDK for developers to create new applications.

PebbleOS Architecture
(click image to enlarge)

Core 2 Duo is in an advanced stage of development, with multiple test units in use. The hardware design is complete, and PebbleOS has been successfully compiled for the new architecture. Core Time 2 has finalized component selection and design, with prototypes currently in development. Open-source PebbleOS has accelerated the process.

Core Time 2
(click image to enlarge)

The watches are designed with an always-on e-paper display, long battery life, physical buttons, and an open-source platform. According to the product announcement, they are not intended as direct competitors to mainstream smartwatches but instead offer a functional and adaptable alternative.

Further information

These watches will be produced in limited quantities and available exclusively through store.rePebble.com. Due to constraints on display inventory, pre-orders are required to secure a unit. Customers who pre-order will have the option to request a full refund at any time before shipping.

Core 2 Duo is expected to ship in July, while Core Time 2 is scheduled for December, according to their social media updates. Core 2 Duo features a black-and-white display and is priced at $149, while Core Time 2 has a 64-color display and will be available for $225.

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