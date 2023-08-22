New Orbbec Cameras Based on Microsoft iToF Depth Technology

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last week, Orbbec revealed three new cameras developed in collaboration with Microsoft based on its Time-of-Flight (iToF) depth sensing technology seen on the HoloLens 2. The cameras target different applications including logistics, robotics, manufacturing and many other computer-vision applications.

The new cameras are called the Femto Bolt, Femto Mega, and Femto Mega I. Some key features of these devices include: they are 1-megapixel depth cameras with a wide 120° field of view (FOV) and a broad range from 0.25m to 5.5m.

Additionally, they are combined with a high-performance 4K resolution RGB camera with a 90° FOV. Furthermore, each camera includes a 6DOF IMU module that provides orientation data.