New LimeSDR XTRX comes in MiniPCIe form factor

This week Lime Microsystems launched the LimeSDR XTRX which is a compact and powerful software-defined radio (SDR) board in a mini PCIe form factor. At its core, the board features an AMD Artix 7 FPGA and the Lime Microsystems LMS7002M RF transceiver to serve as a platform for developing logic-intensive digital and RF designs.

According to the Crowdsupply campaign page, the LimeSDR XTRX board integrates the AMD Artix7 XC7A50T-2CPG2361I in a 236-pin CSBGA package:

