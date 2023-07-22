New LimeSDR XTRX comes in MiniPCIe form factor

New LimeSDR XTRX comes in MiniPCIe form factorJul 22, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 44 views
This week Lime Microsystems launched the LimeSDR XTRX which is a compact and powerful software-defined radio (SDR) board in a mini PCIe form factor. At its core, the board features an AMD Artix 7 FPGA and the Lime Microsystems LMS7002M RF transceiver to serve as a platform for developing logic-intensive digital and RF designs.
According to the Crowdsupply campaign page, the LimeSDR XTRX board integrates the AMD Artix7 XC7A50T-2CPG2361I in a 236-pin CSBGA package:
- AMD Artix 7 XC7A50T — 52160 LUTs, 2700 Kb RAM blocks, 600Kb distributed RAM, 120x18x18-bit multipliers, 5x PLL, 4x DLL, 106x IOs