Embedian solutions integrate i.MX8M Plus processors

Embedian recently presented three embedded products built around the NXP i.MX8M Plus processors with integrated GPU and 2.3 TOPs NPU. These new Embedian devices are available in flexible form-factors including Pico ITX, SMARC 2.0 and Box PC.

The pITX-MX8M-PLUS single-board computer, along with the other two products accommodate the NXP iMX8M-PLUS processor. These systems offer flexible RAM configurations, including options for 2GB, 4GB, and 6GB LPDDR4 memory.

i.MX8M Plus – Quad ARM Core Cortex-A53 (Up to 1.8GHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU; GC7000UL GPU w/ 2D/3D Graphic Acceleration

Storage options are flexible, with a standard 16GB eMMC module, an onboard 4M EEPROM provides dedicated space for essential data such as board part numbers, revision numbers, serial numbers, and MAC addresses. Furthermore, there is a MicroSD card slot for additional storage.

For visual applications, the pITX-MX8M-PLUS is equipped with a HDMI 2.0a output, enabling 4K ultra-high-definition display capabilities. It also provides flexible display connectivity through its single and dual-channel 24-bit LVDS and shared 4-Lane MIPI-DSI interfaces, catering to diverse display integration requirements.