New Aetina MXM GPU Series with NVIDIA Ada Technology

Feb 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 94 views

Aetina has unveiled its new MXM GPU series, leveraging the advanced NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. This latest lineup, including the MX2000A-VP, MX3500A-SP, and MX5000A-WP, is tailored to meet the increasing needs for real-time ray tracing and AI-driven neural graphics across various sectors, including smart healthcare, autonomous machinery, smart manufacturing, and commercial gaming.

Aetina’s MX5000A-WP, at the forefront of their new MXM GPU lineup and powered by NVIDIA’s RTX 5000 Ada GPU, is a blend of high efficiency and top-tier performance. This GPU is equipped with 9,728 CUDA cores, 76 RT cores, and 304 Tensor cores, alongside a PCIe 4.0 interface and up to 16GB GDDR6 memory.

Additionally, it only consumes 115 watts, ideal for edge AI applications requiring top performance in a small form factor. The GPU supports 4x DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and can handle a 7680 x 4320 digital resolution, making it suitable for immersive visual experiences.

MX5000A-WP
(click image to enlarge)

The Aetina MX3500A-SP GPU, a part of their MXM series, features the NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada GPU with 5,120 CUDA cores and a 1725/2250 MHz base/boost clock. It uses a PCIe Gen 4 x16 interface for rapid data transfer and has 12GB of GDDR6 memory with an 18 Gbps clock speed.

This GPU supports a maximum digital resolution of 7680 x 4320 and includes DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

MX3500A-SP
(click image to enlarge)

Lastly, Aetina MX2000A-VP, part of their MXM GPU series, is powered by an NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada GPU with 3,072 CUDA cores and a 1635/2115 MHz base/boost clock. It features a PCIe Gen 4 x8 interface for fast data transfer and includes 8GB of GDDR6 memory with an 18 Gbps memory clock and a 128-bit interface width.

In this case, the GPU supports up to three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a maximum digital resolution of 7680 x 4320.

MX2000A-VP
(click image to enlarge)

All of these GPUs offer robust feature support, including DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenGL 4.6, ensuring compatibility with the latest gaming and graphics standards. It is designed to operate seamlessly with 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11, providing a versatile and future-proof solution for various applications.

Aetina MXM GPU Series
(click image to enlarge)

Aetina’s MXM modules, including the MX2000A-VP, MX3500A-SP, and MX5000A-WP, come equipped with features that enhance their suitability for edge AI integration in challenging environments. These include conformal coating for rugged applications, Error Correction Code (ECC) to ensure data integrity, and a five-year support commitment, facilitating innovation in edge AI.

 

Further information

Aetina has not disclosed pricing details for these GPUs. For more information, refer to the product announcement here.

