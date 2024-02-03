New Aetina MXM GPU Series with NVIDIA Ada Technology

New Aetina MXM GPU Series with NVIDIA Ada TechnologyFeb 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 94 views
Aetina’s MX5000A-WP, at the forefront of their new MXM GPU lineup and powered by NVIDIA’s RTX 5000 Ada GPU, is a blend of high efficiency and top-tier performance. This GPU is equipped with 9,728 CUDA cores, 76 RT cores, and 304 Tensor cores, alongside a PCIe 4.0 interface and up to 16GB GDDR6 memory.
Additionally, it only consumes 115 watts, ideal for edge AI applications requiring top performance in a small form factor. The GPU supports 4x DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and can handle a 7680 x 4320 digital resolution, making it suitable for immersive visual experiences.
