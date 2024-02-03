New Aetina MXM GPU Series with NVIDIA Ada Technology

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Aetina has unveiled its new MXM GPU series, leveraging the advanced NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. This latest lineup, including the MX2000A-VP, MX3500A-SP, and MX5000A-WP, is tailored to meet the increasing needs for real-time ray tracing and AI-driven neural graphics across various sectors, including smart healthcare, autonomous machinery, smart manufacturing, and commercial gaming.

Aetina’s MX5000A-WP, at the forefront of their new MXM GPU lineup and powered by NVIDIA’s RTX 5000 Ada GPU, is a blend of high efficiency and top-tier performance. This GPU is equipped with 9,728 CUDA cores, 76 RT cores, and 304 Tensor cores, alongside a PCIe 4.0 interface and up to 16GB GDDR6 memory.

Additionally, it only consumes 115 watts, ideal for edge AI applications requiring top performance in a small form factor. The GPU supports 4x DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and can handle a 7680 x 4320 digital resolution, making it suitable for immersive visual experiences.