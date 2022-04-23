All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
New 64MP autofocus cam for Raspberry Pi and CM4 made by Arducam

Apr 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 153 views

Last year, LinuxGizmos made an article about a 16MP Autofocus Camera module for Raspberry pi produced by Arducam. The Pi Hawk-eye is the latest 64 megapixel camera with autofocus from Arducam. As its predecessor, the new camera module is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 and CM4.

According to Arducam, the Hawk-eye is capable of capturing still images in ultra-high quality (up to 9152 x 6944). The max video resolution is similar to the previous 16MP model (up to 1080p30) on the RPI.

Arducam Pi Hawk-eye 64MP camera module
(click images to enlarge)
 

The camera module is also compatible with other RPI platforms (i.e. Pi2, Pi3, CM3, Zero W and Zero 2 W), although the resolution is limited to 16MP. Additionally, the Pi Hawk-eye module has similar dimensions as the official RPI v1/v2 cameras so enclosures and mounts can be reused. 



Pi Hawk-eye Quad Camera kit 
Pi Hawk-eye Quad Camera kit
 

Unlike the previous 16MP model, this one features a DSLR-like focus control. The new focus control allows the users to preview the window on the RPI, zooming in up to 10x, move in all directions (ePTZ) and set/adjust the focus. The Field of View for the Pi Hawk-eye is 84 diagonal degrees and the longest allowed exposure time is 435 seconds. 



Pan & Tilt kit (left) and Cable Extension kit (right)
(click images to enlarge)
 

Arducam also offers other products compatible with the Hawk-eye such as a quad-camera kit, a camera & pan-tilt kit, a cam & cable extension kit and a cam & CSI to HDMI adapter set. Refer to the Arducam online store for more info.

 

Specifications listed for the Arducam Pi Hawk-eye include: 

  • Sensor:
    • Sensor with 9152×6944 resolution (64MP for still images)
  • RPI Video mode:
    • 1080p30, 720p60, and 640× 480p60/90
  • CM4 Video Mode:
    • 1280×720 @ 120 fps, 1920×1080 @ 60fps
    • 2312×1736 @ 30 fps, 3840×2160 @ 20fps
    • 4624×3472 @ 10 fps, 9152×6944 @ 2.7fps
  • Supported Platforms:
    • Pi 2, 3, CM3, Zero W, Zero 2 W
  • Optical Size:
    • 9.25mm Diagonal (7.4 x 5.55mm)
  • Focus Type:
    • Manual/Auto
  • Focal Ratio:
    • F1.8
  • Focal Length:
    • 5.1mm
  • Focus:
    • 8cm- Infinity
  • Field of View:
    • 84 Degrees (Diagonal)
  • Shutter Type:
    • Rolling
  • Output Format:
    • JPEG, YUV, RGB and RAW10
  • Color Filter:
    • Quad Bayer Coding (QBC)
  • Dimensions:
    • 25mm x 24mm

 

Further information

The Pi Hawk-eye camera and the other kits are available for pre-order at the Arducam website. Pre-orders include a 40% off for now; the Pi Hawk-eye is priced at $35.99 and the quad camera kit ships for $194.00. The pan-tilt kit is listed for $62.98, the cable extension kit for $85.98 and the CSI to HDMI adapter set for $49.98.

 

