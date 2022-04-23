New 64MP autofocus cam for Raspberry Pi and CM4 made by Arducam

New 64MP autofocus cam for Raspberry Pi and CM4 made by ArducamApr 22, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 153 views
Last year, LinuxGizmos made an article about a 16MP Autofocus Camera module for Raspberry pi produced by Arducam. The Pi Hawk-eye is the latest 64 megapixel camera with autofocus from Arducam. As its predecessor, the new camera module is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 and CM4.
According to Arducam, the Hawk-eye is capable of capturing still images in ultra-high quality (up to 9152 x 6944). The max video resolution is similar to the previous 16MP model (up to 1080p30) on the RPI.
Arducam Pi Hawk-eye 64MP camera module
The camera module is also compatible with other RPI platforms (i.e. Pi2, Pi3, CM3, Zero W and Zero 2 W), although the resolution is limited to 16MP. Additionally, the Pi Hawk-eye module has similar dimensions as the official RPI v1/v2 cameras so enclosures and mounts can be reused.
Pi Hawk-eye Quad Camera kit
Unlike the previous 16MP model, this one features a DSLR-like focus control. The new focus control allows the users to preview the window on the RPI, zooming in up to 10x, move in all directions (ePTZ) and set/adjust the focus. The Field of View for the Pi Hawk-eye is 84 diagonal degrees and the longest allowed exposure time is 435 seconds.
Pan & Tilt kit (left) and Cable Extension kit (right)
Arducam also offers other products compatible with the Hawk-eye such as a quad-camera kit, a camera & pan-tilt kit, a cam & cable extension kit and a cam & CSI to HDMI adapter set. Refer to the Arducam online store for more info.
Specifications listed for the Arducam Pi Hawk-eye include:
- Sensor:
- Sensor with 9152×6944 resolution (64MP for still images)
- RPI Video mode:
- 1080p30, 720p60, and 640× 480p60/90
- CM4 Video Mode:
- 1280×720 @ 120 fps, 1920×1080 @ 60fps
- 2312×1736 @ 30 fps, 3840×2160 @ 20fps
- 4624×3472 @ 10 fps, 9152×6944 @ 2.7fps
- Supported Platforms:
- Pi 2, 3, CM3, Zero W, Zero 2 W
- Optical Size:
- 9.25mm Diagonal (7.4 x 5.55mm)
- Focus Type:
- Manual/Auto
- Focal Ratio:
- F1.8
- Focal Length:
- 5.1mm
- Focus:
- 8cm- Infinity
- Field of View:
- 84 Degrees (Diagonal)
- Shutter Type:
- Rolling
- Output Format:
- JPEG, YUV, RGB and RAW10
- Color Filter:
- Quad Bayer Coding (QBC)
- Dimensions:
- 25mm x 24mm
Further information
The Pi Hawk-eye camera and the other kits are available for pre-order at the Arducam website. Pre-orders include a 40% off for now; the Pi Hawk-eye is priced at $35.99 and the quad camera kit ships for $194.00. The pan-tilt kit is listed for $62.98, the cable extension kit for $85.98 and the CSI to HDMI adapter set for $49.98.
