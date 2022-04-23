New 64MP autofocus cam for Raspberry Pi and CM4 made by Arducam

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last year, LinuxGizmos made an article about a 16MP Autofocus Camera module for Raspberry pi produced by Arducam. The Pi Hawk-eye is the latest 64 megapixel camera with autofocus from Arducam. As its predecessor, the new camera module is compatible with Raspberry Pi 4 and CM4.

According to Arducam, the Hawk-eye is capable of capturing still images in ultra-high quality (up to 9152 x 6944). The max video resolution is similar to the previous 16MP model (up to 1080p30) on the RPI.

Arducam Pi Hawk-eye 64MP camera module

The camera module is also compatible with other RPI platforms (i.e. Pi2, Pi3, CM3, Zero W and Zero 2 W), although the resolution is limited to 16MP. Additionally, the Pi Hawk-eye module has similar dimensions as the official RPI v1/v2 cameras so enclosures and mounts can be reused.





Pi Hawk-eye Quad Camera kit

Unlike the previous 16MP model, this one features a DSLR-like focus control. The new focus control allows the users to preview the window on the RPI, zooming in up to 10x, move in all directions (ePTZ) and set/adjust the focus. The Field of View for the Pi Hawk-eye is 84 diagonal degrees and the longest allowed exposure time is 435 seconds.





Pan & Tilt kit (left) and Cable Extension kit (right)

Arducam also offers other products compatible with the Hawk-eye such as a quad-camera kit, a camera & pan-tilt kit, a cam & cable extension kit and a cam & CSI to HDMI adapter set. Refer to the Arducam online store for more info.

Specifications listed for the Arducam Pi Hawk-eye include:

Sensor: Sensor with 9152×6944 resolution (64MP for still images)

RPI Video mode: 1080p30, 720p60, and 640× 480p60/90

CM4 Video Mode: 1280×720 @ 120 fps, 1920×1080 @ 60fps 2312×1736 @ 30 fps, 3840×2160 @ 20fps 4624×3472 @ 10 fps, 9152×6944 @ 2.7fps

Supported Platforms: Pi 2, 3, CM3, Zero W, Zero 2 W

Optical Size: 9.25mm Diagonal (7.4 x 5.55mm)

Focus Type: Manual/Auto

Focal Ratio: F1.8

Focal Length: 5.1mm

Focus: 8cm- Infinity

Field of View: 84 Degrees (Diagonal)

Shutter Type: Rolling

Output Format: JPEG, YUV, RGB and RAW10

Color Filter: Quad Bayer Coding (QBC)

Dimensions: 25mm x 24mm



Further information

The Pi Hawk-eye camera and the other kits are available for pre-order at the Arducam website. Pre-orders include a 40% off for now; the Pi Hawk-eye is priced at $35.99 and the quad camera kit ships for $194.00. The pan-tilt kit is listed for $62.98, the cable extension kit for $85.98 and the CSI to HDMI adapter set for $49.98.