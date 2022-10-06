Networking board equipped with NXP Layerscape series processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The WHLE-LS1 is a Single Board Computer (SBC) powered by QorIQ Layerscape processors targeting networking and industrial applications. This high-performing board offer four GbE LAN ports, up to 64 GB of eMMC storage and M.2 sockets for additional expansion.

Conclusive Engineering is offering this board with the following NXP’s processors:

