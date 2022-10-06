Networking board equipped with NXP Layerscape series processors

Networking board equipped with NXP Layerscape series processorsOct 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 390 views
The WHLE-LS1 is a Single Board Computer (SBC) powered by QorIQ Layerscape processors targeting networking and industrial applications. This high-performing board offer four GbE LAN ports, up to 64 GB of eMMC storage and M.2 sockets for additional expansion.
Conclusive Engineering is offering this board with the following NXP’s processors:
- WHLE-LS1026A – NXP LS1026A SoC 2-Cores Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz), DPAA
- WHLE-LS1046A – NXP LS1046A SoC 4-Cores Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz) , DPAA
- WHLE-LS1048A – NXP LS1048A SoC 4-Cores Arm Cortex-A52 (up to 1.6GHz), DPAA2
- WHLE-LS1088A – NXP LS1088A SoC 8-Cores Arm Cortex-A52 (up to 1.6GHz), DPAA2