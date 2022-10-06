All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Networking board equipped with NXP Layerscape series processors

Oct 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 390 views

The WHLE-LS1 is a Single Board Computer (SBC) powered by QorIQ Layerscape processors targeting networking and industrial applications. This high-performing board offer four GbE LAN ports, up to 64 GB of eMMC storage and M.2 sockets for additional expansion.

Conclusive Engineering is offering this board with the following NXP’s processors:

  • WHLE-LS1026A – NXP LS1026A SoC 2-Cores Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz), DPAA
  • WHLE-LS1046A – NXP LS1046A SoC 4-Cores Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.8GHz) , DPAA
  • WHLE-LS1048A – NXP LS1048A SoC 4-Cores Arm Cortex-A52 (up to 1.6GHz), DPAA2 
  • WHLE-LS1088A –  NXP LS1088A SoC 8-Cores Arm Cortex-A52 (up to 1.6GHz), DPAA2


QORIQ LS1 block diagram (left) and WHLE-LS1 block diagram(right)
(click images to enlarge)

As seen in the image below, there are four Gigabit LAN ports and two additional 1/10 Gbps SFP+ ports. For debugging, the board uses a Conclusive Developer cable connector which provides access to the system UART, a JTAG port and a system I2C bus.

 
WHLE-LS1 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

For software development, the company seems to provide support for Linux and FreeBSD on request. Conclusive Engineering has listed a Wiki but it seems it’s still a work in progress. Additionally, the company’s GitHub can be found here

 
WHLE-LS1 networking board
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the WHLE-LS1 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x SO-DIMM socket supporting DDR4 SDRAM (x72) with ECC
    • Up to 64GB eMMC 
    • 8KB EEPROM
  • Connectivity:
    • 4x GbE RJ45 LAN port 
    • 2x 1/10Gbit/s Ethernet (SFP+)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Type M PCIe 3.0 [x2]
    • 1x M.2 Type M PCIe 3.0 [x1]
    • 1x M.2 Type E PCIe 3.0 [x1]
  • USB:
    • 1x USB A 3.0 (host mode)
    • 1x USB Micro-B 2.0 (device mode)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC with external back-up battery
    • Power supply current monitor
    • Reset button
    • 2x two-color status LED
  • Software:
    • U-Boot
    • UEFI EDK2
    • Linux 4.14-5.6 (Buildroot and Yocto)
    • FreeBSD 13 (on request)
  • Power:
    • 12V/7.5A (barrel connector)
  • Dimensions:
    • 170 x 170mm (Mini-ITX)

 Further information

The WHLE-LS1026A-E16 with 2 cores starts at $399; the model with 8- cores is available for $579. See the product page for additional information. 

