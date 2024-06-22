Neo6502 A Modern Open Source Retro Computer with W65C02 and RP2040

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Olimex Neo6502 integrates classic computing architecture with modern enhancements, targeting enthusiasts of retro computing technology. This device leverages the W65C02 processor, operating at a frequency of 6.25 MHz, and incorporates an RP2040 co-processor that manages RAM, graphics, and additional computational tasks.

This dual-processor setup enables the Neo6502 to surpass traditional 6502-based systems in speed and efficiency by removing memory transfer bottlenecks between the processor and graphics. The device includes 2MB of Flash, 64k RAM, and 32k Graphics RAM, supporting complex computations and enhanced graphics.