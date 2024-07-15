MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR has launched the MYC-LR3568, a cost-effective System-on-Module available for commercial and industrial applications, alongside a development board that provides access to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple display ports, and wireless connectivity.

The MYC-LR3568 SoM features a compact 381-pin LGA package design, with dimensions of 43mm x 45mm. It integrates core components such as the 64-bit RK3568J/RK3568B2, which consists of a low-power quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, 16GB of eMMC storage, EEPROM, and PMIC.

Additionally, the SoM offers flexibility with optional eMMC capacities of 8GB/32GB and memory sizes of 1GB/4GB/8GB.