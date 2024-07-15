All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE

Jul 15, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 55 views

MYIR has launched the MYC-LR3568, a cost-effective System-on-Module available for commercial and industrial applications, alongside a development board that provides access to dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple display ports, and wireless connectivity.

The MYC-LR3568 SoM features a compact 381-pin LGA package design, with dimensions of 43mm x 45mm. It integrates core components such as the 64-bit RK3568J/RK3568B2, which consists of a low-power quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, 16GB of eMMC storage, EEPROM, and PMIC.

Additionally, the SoM offers flexibility with optional eMMC capacities of 8GB/32GB and memory sizes of 1GB/4GB/8GB.

MYC-LR3568 Block Diagram
This SoC boasts robust Mali-G52 2EE GPU capabilities and supports up to 1 TOPs NPU. It also supports various video codecs, including 4K 60fps H.265/H.264/VP9 decoding and 1080P 60fps H.265/H.264 encoding, ensuring high-quality video playback and recording.

For prototyping and evaluation, MYIR offers the MYD-LR3568 development board with an extensive range of peripherals and interfaces, including two USB3.0, one USB2.0, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two CAN interfaces, and a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module. It supports multiple display interfaces such as HDMI, Mini-DP, MIPI-DSI, and LVDS.

MYC-LR3568 SoM
MYIR also offers optional modules to expand the board’s functionalities, including the MY-CAM004M 4ADH-to-MIPI Camera Module, MY-CAM005M MIPI Camera Module, MY-WIREDCOM RPI Module (RS232/RS485/CAN), and MY-LVDS070C LCD Module.

The MYC-LR3568 is compatible with Linux 5.0 and Debian 11 operating systems aimed at applications such as IoT gateways, NVR storage, industrial control, HMI, cloud terminals, central vehicle controllers, and facial recognition systems.

MYD-LR3568 Development Board
Specifications listed for the MYC-LR3568 SoM include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 32 GB eMMC
    • 32KB EEPROM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI2.0 (supports 4K@60fps/1080p@120fps)
    • 1x eDP1.3 (supports 2.5K@60fps)
    • 1x LVDS/Dual MIPI-DSI (supports 2.5Kp@60fps)
    • 1x Parallel RGB (supports 1080p@60fps)
  • Audio:
    • 2x I2S/PCM (8-channel)
    • 1x I2S/PCM (2-channel)
    • 1x PDM (8-channel)
  • Camera:
    • 1x DVP Camera Input (16-bit)
    • 1x MIPI-CSI, 4 lane/2+2 lane (2.5Gbps)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RGMII/RMII
  • Expansion:
    • Multi-PHY (USB3.0 OTG/SATA0, USB3.0 Host/SATA1/QSGMII/SGMII, PCIe2.1/SATA2/QSGMII/SGMII)
    • SDIO (SDIO3.0/EMMC4.5.1, SDIO3.0)
    • 1x PCIe 3.0, 1x 2 lane RC/EP, 2x 1 lane RC
  • I/O Interface:
    • Up to 152x GPIOs
    • 3x CAN2.0 a/b
    • 6x I2C, 4x SPI, 10x UART
    • 15x PWM
    • 8x SARADC (10-bit)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 Host
  • Other Features:
    • 1x E-link interface
  • Power:
    • 5V/1A, 3.3V/3A DC
    • Power Management IC (RK809-5)
  • OS:
    • Linux 5.10
    • Debian 11
  • Mechanical:
    • 43 x 45mm
    • 12-layer PCB design

Further information

MYIR offers two configurations for the MYC-LR3568 SoM. The MYC-LR3568J-1E2D-180-I-G, priced at $65, features the RK3568J processor, 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and operates from -40 to 85°C. The MYC-LR3568B2-1E2D-200-E, at $43, includes the RK3568B2 processor, 2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and works from -20 to 70°C.

The MYD-LR3568 development board, including the MYC-LR3568 SoM, is available in two configurations: MYD-LR3568J-16E2D-180-I-GK for $139 and MYD-LR3568B2-16E2D-200-E for $99. Each includes a USB cable, 12V/3A power adapter, and Quick Start Guide, offering comprehensive connectivity and peripheral interfaces.

