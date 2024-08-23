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MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

Aug 23, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 323 views

This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.

The MYC-LMA35 System-On-Module is designed to support complex embedded design applications. It features the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor, which integrates dual ARM Cortex-A35 cores operating up to 800MHz and a Cortex-M4 core at 180MHz. The processor comes in a BGA package with stacked 256MB DDR3L memory.

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For  storage options, including 256MB NAND Flash and an 8GB eMMC, along with 32Kbit EEPROM, allowing for flexible configuration according to project needs. Its 252-pin LGA expansion interface facilitates the connection of various peripheral and I/O signals, optimizing the utility of the MA35D1 processor.

MA35D1 Series Processors
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity features of the SoM include Gigabit Ethernet, SDIO3.0, USB 2.0 HS, and CAN FD, positioning it as suitable for use in edge gateway and new energy solutions.

In addition to its processing and connectivity capabilities, the MYC-LMA35 supports graphics and video applications through an embedded 2D graphics engine, an LCD display controller supporting resolutions up to 1080p at 60 FPS, and decoders for H.264 video and JPEG images.

MYC-LMA35 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The compatible MYD-LMA35 development board provides a comprehensive evaluation platform. It includes extensive peripheral support through interfaces such as multiple RS232 and RS485 ports, USB connections, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, CAN interfaces, a micro SD card slot, and integrated Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.

It also supports USB-based 4G/5G LTE modules via an M.2 socket, includes two SIM card holders, and features a 30-pin GPIO expansion header providing access to peripherals such as UART, SPI, PWM, and more.

 MYD-LMA35 Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

For software support, MYIR provides an SDK featuring Linux 5.10, which includes u-boot, the kernel, and drivers in source code format to enable easy development and customization. According to the product page, future support for Debian and OpenWrt is also planned for this specific SoM.

Specifications listed for the MYD-LMA35:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Audio/Display:
    • 3.5mm Headphone/mic jack
    • 1x RGB display interface
  • Camera:
    • 1x Parallel CSI interface
  •  Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
  •  Expansion:
    • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Module
    • 2x SIM Card Slots
    • 1x M.2 socket (USB based 4G/5G LTE module)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 6x RS232
    • 6x RS485 (w/ isolation)
    • 4x CAN Interfaces (w/ isolation)
    • 1x ADC Interface
    • 2x Digital Input ports, 2x Digital Output ports
    • 30-pin GPIO expansion header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Host
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
  • Other Features:
    • 3x Debug Interfaces
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC (base board)
    • 5V/1A DC (SoM)
  • Mechanical:
    • 110 x 150mm (base board)
    • 37 x 39mm (SoM)
    • 10-layer PCB design

Further information

The MYC-LMA35 SoM is offered in two configurations: the MYC-LMA35-256N256D-80-I with 256MB NAND Flash at $39.80, and the MYC-LMA35-8E256D-80-I with 8GB eMMC for $45.80.

For development, the MYD-LMA35 boards are available in similar configurations: one with 256MB NAND Flash for $99.00, and another with 8GB eMMC for $105.00, each order includes an USB-to-TTL cable, a power adapter, and a quick start guide.

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