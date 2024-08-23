MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

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This week, MYIR unveiled a new System-on-Module featuring the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor in BGA packaging. Tailored for high-end edge IIoT gateway applications, the accompanying carrier board offers dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more.

The MYC-LMA35 System-On-Module is designed to support complex embedded design applications. It features the Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 processor, which integrates dual ARM Cortex-A35 cores operating up to 800MHz and a Cortex-M4 core at 180MHz. The processor comes in a BGA package with stacked 256MB DDR3L memory.

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For storage options, including 256MB NAND Flash and an 8GB eMMC, along with 32Kbit EEPROM, allowing for flexible configuration according to project needs. Its 252-pin LGA expansion interface facilitates the connection of various peripheral and I/O signals, optimizing the utility of the MA35D1 processor.