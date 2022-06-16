Multipurpose I/O module based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 silicon

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Italian based Sfera Labs released the Iono RP D16 which is an I/O module driven by the RP2040 MCU suitable for industrial and commercial applications. This robust module provides sixteen digital 24V I/I lines and it’s CE, FCC and IC compliant.



Similar to the recent Exo Sense RP also by Sfera Labs, the Iono RP D16 is built around the RP2040 chip which provides two ARM Cortex-M0+ processors (up to 133MHz), 264KB on-chip SRAM and rich I/Os.