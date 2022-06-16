All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Multipurpose I/O module based on Raspberry Pi RP2040 silicon

Jun 15, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 227 views

Italian based Sfera Labs released the Iono RP D16 which is an I/O module driven by the RP2040 MCU suitable for industrial and commercial applications. This robust module provides sixteen digital 24V I/I lines and it’s CE, FCC and IC compliant.

Similar to the recent Exo Sense RP also by Sfera Labs, the Iono RP D16 is built around the RP2040 chip which provides two ARM Cortex-M0+ processors (up to 133MHz), 264KB on-chip SRAM and rich I/Os. 

Iono RP D16
(click image to enlarge)

The Iono RP D16 features two dedicated chips, the MAX22190 and the MAX14912 from Maxim Integrated. The MAX22190 is a digital input device that complies with the standard IEC 61131-2 for industrial control equipment while the MAX14912 is a high speed high side switch/push-pull driver IC. These two devices provide up to 16 I/O lines that are galvanically isolated from the logic side of the Iono RP D16 module and the RP2040 chip.

Iono RP D16 open case
(click image to enlarge)

Each output of the Iono RP D16 can withstand up to 640mA of load current and feature a switch rate up to 200KHz in push-pull mode. All outputs are protected against short-circuit, reverse-current and overcurrent and they are capable of detecting open-load conditions. Likewise, all input lines are protected against wire-break detection.

MAX14912 and MAX22190 block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)

Other optional features include a battery-backed real time clock, a secure element chip for encrypted storage of digital certificates and an earthquake sensor which can be used to disconnect electrical loads if such an event occurs.

As with most Raspberry Pi based products, the Iono RP D16 is open source and firmware can be developed in C/C++, MicroPython, etc. Sfera Labs has listed a GitHub for this module which can be found in this link, however, it seems to be in an initial stage as of publication date. 

Specifications listed for the Iono RP D16 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Raspberry Pi RP2040, dual Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz), 264kB on-chip SRAM
  • Memory/Storage
    • 16MB on-board flash memory
    • 1x microSD socket
    • 16 Kbit SRAM with EEPROM Back-up
  • USB:
    • 1x micro-USB 1.1 port w/ host and device support 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 16x 24V 640mA outputs, driven by high-side switches that can also be configured as push-pull drivers for high-speed switching
    • 16x 24V IEC 61131-2 compliant current-sinking inputs
    • 4 TTL level I/O lines
    • RS-485 interface with ESD protection
    • 1-Wire, I2C and Wiegand support
  • Other Features:
    • Microchip MCP79410 Real Time Clock w/ on-board Li/MnO2 back-up battery (optional)
    • secure element chip (optional)
    • earthquake sensor module (optional)
    • removable terminal blocks for easier installation
    • 5V 400mA auxiliary voltage output, with overcurrent and reverse current protection
  • Power:
    • 12-28V DC
    • Surge and reverse polarity protection
    • 1.1A resettable fuse
  • Mounting:
    • 3 modules DIN rail case
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC, and IC 

 Further information

The Iono RP D16 is available for ~$288 on Sfera Labs product page. The company also stated that they can provide custom casing and logo printing services. 

 

