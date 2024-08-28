MS-C918S: A Compact, Fanless PC Featuring Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor

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MSI recently introduced the MS-C918S, a palm-sized Box PC that integrates the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processor, offering an ultra low-power, fanless solution for various computing needs. This device is notable for its compact size and is particularly aimed at applications such as kiosks, digital signage, and other environments where space is limited.

The MS-C918S features the Intel Mobile Alder Lake-N N100 Processor, which operates between 0.8 GHz and 3.4 GHz and includes a 6MB L2 cache. This processor is designed for low power consumption with a thermal design power of just 6W.

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N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

The MS-C918S utilizes Intel UHD Graphics and supports dual independent displays. It offers options for either a combination of HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a outputs or dual HDMI 2.0b outputs, each capable of handling resolutions up to 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz.