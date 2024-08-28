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MS-C918S: A Compact, Fanless PC Featuring Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor

Aug 28, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 386 views

MSI recently introduced the MS-C918S, a palm-sized Box PC that integrates the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processor, offering an ultra low-power, fanless solution for various computing needs. This device is notable for its compact size and is particularly aimed at applications such as kiosks, digital signage, and other environments where space is limited.

The MS-C918S features the Intel Mobile Alder Lake-N N100 Processor, which operates between 0.8 GHz and 3.4 GHz and includes a 6MB L2 cache. This processor is designed for low power consumption with a thermal design power of just 6W.

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  • N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

The MS-C918S utilizes Intel UHD Graphics and supports dual independent displays. It offers options for either a combination of HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a outputs or dual HDMI 2.0b outputs, each capable of handling resolutions up to 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz.


MS-C918S w/ HDMI + DisplayPort
(click image to enlarge)

The system supports up to 4GB of single-channel LPDDR5 memory at 4800 MHz, suitable for standard computing tasks without excessive power use.

The storage solution consists of 128GB eMMC with an additional SD slot for up to 2TB of external storage, providing ample space for most application needs.


MS-C918S w/ dual HDMI ports
(click image to enlarge)

Networking capabilities include a Gigabit LAN interface with a Realtek RTL8111H-CG controller and optional Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring robust internet and network connections.


MS-C918S
(click image to enlarge)

This palm-sized box PC is certified under FCC Class B, CE, RCM, BSMI, VCCI, UKCA, and IC, meeting international safety standards.

It reliably operates within a 0 to 40°C temperature range, ensuring consistent performance in various environments.

Specifications listed for the MS-C918S include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR5
    • up to 128GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b + 1x DP 1.4a or
    • 2x HDMI 2.0b
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • USB:
    • 1 x USB 2.0
    • 2x USB 10Gbps
  • Other Features:
    • 256-level Watchdog Timer
    • AMI BIOS
  • Power:
    • 19V DC-in
  • Mechanical:
    • 80 x 80 x 48 mm
    • VESA mount

Further information

MSI has not yet disclosed pricing or availability information for the MS-C918S. For further details, visit the product page on MSI’s website.

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