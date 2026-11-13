Modular GPS smartwatch with STM32 MCU and open-source SDK

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Pimoroni now lists the UNA Watch, a modular GPS smartwatch built around an open-source software platform and replaceable hardware components. The wearable combines an STMicroelectronics STM32U595 microcontroller, multi-satellite GPS, fitness sensors, and a public C++ SDK for developing custom applications.

Originally introduced through a Kickstarter campaign in April 2025, the UNA Watch also maintains public GitHub repositories and developer documentation covering its SDK, firmware, hardware designs, and application development tools.

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The STM32U595 uses an Arm Cortex-M33 core, accompanied by 2.5MB of RAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. Its 1.2-inch memory-in-pixel (MIP) LCD provides a 240 × 240 resolution with an LED backlight for viewing in different lighting conditions.



UNA Watch heart-rate monitoring interface

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For positioning, the device supports multiple satellite navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and QZSS. Other hardware includes Bluetooth LE 5.2, an optical heart-rate sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometric altimeter, and temperature sensing.

The watch also incorporates a haptic vibration motor and piezo sounder for alerts and notifications. A companion application for Android and iOS provides activity synchronization, fitness statistics, watch configuration, and Strava integration.



UNA Watch GPS route tracking interface

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The software platform runs FreeRTOS and supports native C++ applications through UNA’s publicly available SDK. Applications are compiled into Arm Cortex-M ELF binaries that execute directly on the microcontroller, using position-independent code and a shared C library to reduce memory requirements.

Developers can access sensor readings and system services to create custom activity trackers, utilities, widgets, and watch faces. Applications use separate background service and graphical interface components, with message passing between them.



UNA Watch smartphone app

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The SDK includes reference applications, build tools, and a desktop simulator. Developers can compile applications using CMake and STMicroelectronics’ ARM GCC toolchain, package them as .uapp files, and transfer them to the watch over USB. The simulator supports Windows through TouchGFX and Visual Studio, as well as x86-64 Linux using GCC and SDL2.

UNA also publishes its kernel firmware source code, allowing developers to build and install their own firmware.



UNA Watch packing list

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The modular hardware design allows users to replace components such as the battery and display using a Torx T3 screwdriver. UNA also publishes its housing and circuit board designs under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license, while the software SDK is available under the MIT license.

Power comes from a replaceable 280mAh battery with USB-C charging. UNA specifies up to 10 days of everyday operation or 20 hours of continuous GPS tracking. The watch carries an IPX5 water-resistance rating for rain, splashes, and showers, but is not intended for swimming.

Further Information

The UNA Watch is available through Pimoroni, where the Charcoal model is listed at $201, with White and Teal options also shown.