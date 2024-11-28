ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration

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Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

With full compatibility for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, the ModBerry 500 CM5 takes advantage of its advanced capabilities. This integration allows for improved processing power with the Cortex-A76 4×2.4GHz processor, expanded memory options up to 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 SDRAM, and the addition of USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfer.