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ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration

Nov 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 287 views

Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

With full compatibility for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, the ModBerry 500 CM5 takes advantage of its advanced capabilities. This integration allows for improved processing power with the Cortex-A76 4×2.4GHz processor, expanded memory options up to 16GB LPDDR4x-4267 SDRAM, and the addition of USB 3.0 for high-speed data transfer.

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ModBerry 500 CM5 side view
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Users can expect easy straightforward with the ModBerry 500 CM5, supported by documentation and an active user community according to TECHBASE. Key improvements include support for eMMC storage and M.2 NVMe SSDs, Gigabit Ethernet, and enhanced wireless communication options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and modules for 4G/LTE, 5G, Narrow-Band IoT, LoRa, and Sigfox.

ModBerry 500 CM5 top view
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Its robust design ensures consistent performance in harsh environments, while its modular and configurable hardware options, such as digital and analog I/Os, serial ports, and diverse communication interfaces, provide flexibility to meet specific automation needs.

ModBerry 500 CM5 peripherals
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The ModBerry 500 CM5 also offers backward compatibility, allowing users to upgrade their existing ModBerry 500 CM4 units to the CM5 module with minor modifications, such as cooling adjustments. This compatibility ensures that users can adopt the latest technology without significant changes to their infrastructure.

Further information

TECHBASE didn’t share specific pricing details. However, they noted that the first units are available for order, and more information can be obtained by contacting them through the iiot.shop.com website.

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