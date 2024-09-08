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MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules

Sep 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 656 views

The MNT Pocket Reform is now officially available for purchase, following the successful delivery of crowdfunded units via Crowd Supply. This 7″ modular mini laptop offers a range of customization options, making it a suitable option for open-source enthusiasts and developers.

Users can select from multiple CPU modules, including the A311D (Banana Pi) and the powerful RK3588 (MNT RCORE), with options for 16GB or 32GB of RAM, providing flexibility in performance.

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The Amlogic A311D comes with a 4x Cortex-A73 CPU (up to 2.2GHz) and 2x Cortex-A53 cores (up to 1.8GHz), while its Mali-G52 GPU supports OpenGL/ES 3.1 with the open-source Panfrost driver.

For more demanding tasks, the MNT RCORE features 8 cores: 4x fast Cortex-A76 and 4x efficient Cortex-A55. Its ARM Mali G610 MP4 GPU also supports OpenGL/ES 3.1 through the open-source Panthor driver, with Vulkan support in development.


MNT Pocket Reform components
(click image to enlarge)

Storage options include an internal M.2 M-key socket for NVMe SSDs, a MicroSD card slot, and eMMC Flash options of up to 256 GB (RK3588) or 16 GB (A311D). The mechanical USB keyboard with Kailh Choc Red or White switches has dimmable RGB backlighting, while the optical trackball offers precise control with its 4 mechanical switches.

The sound system features a TI DAC with a built-in mono speaker, and there’s a 3.5mm jack for headphones. The laptop is powered by two Li-Ion cells totaling 8000 mAh, providing around 4 hours of runtime.


MNT Pocket Reform interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Its 7″ Full HD+ display offers 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, and external displays up to 4K can be connected via the Micro HDMI output. For connectivity, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports are included, with one supporting Power Delivery charging, and an industrial Ethernet port is available for wired networking.

While native Wi-Fi is slow on the A311D and absent on the RK3588, the MNT Pocket Reform includes a M.2 key B slot for Wi-Fi cards or 4G/5G LTE modems.

As with all MNT products, the Pocket Reform is fully open-source, with all design and firmware sources publicly available for modification and customization. Full documentation is accessible on the MNT Reform website.


MNT Pocket Reform
(click image to enlarge)

The MNT Pocket Reform package includes the laptop with the CPU module of your choice, a built-in trackball, and a QWERTY-US keyboard layout. An AsiaRF Wi-Fi card with MT7612U chipset and dual Ezurio FlexPIFA antennas is also provided.

The laptop does not come with a power supply, but any USB-C Power Delivery charger can be used. Optional accessories include a 1 TB NVMe SSD, a custom laptop sleeve, and a limited edition magic poster.

Further information

The MNT Pocket Reform comes preloaded with Debian GNU/Linux. The version with the Amlogic A311D CPU is priced at €900.00, while the MNT RCORE model with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs €1,100.00.

For users requiring more power, the 32GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available for €1,300.00.

For more details, refer to the official MNT Pocket Reform product announcement.

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