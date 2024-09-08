MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules

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The MNT Pocket Reform is now officially available for purchase, following the successful delivery of crowdfunded units via Crowd Supply. This 7″ modular mini laptop offers a range of customization options, making it a suitable option for open-source enthusiasts and developers.

Users can select from multiple CPU modules, including the A311D (Banana Pi) and the powerful RK3588 (MNT RCORE), with options for 16GB or 32GB of RAM, providing flexibility in performance.

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The Amlogic A311D comes with a 4x Cortex-A73 CPU (up to 2.2GHz) and 2x Cortex-A53 cores (up to 1.8GHz), while its Mali-G52 GPU supports OpenGL/ES 3.1 with the open-source Panfrost driver.

For more demanding tasks, the MNT RCORE features 8 cores: 4x fast Cortex-A76 and 4x efficient Cortex-A55. Its ARM Mali G610 MP4 GPU also supports OpenGL/ES 3.1 through the open-source Panthor driver, with Vulkan support in development.